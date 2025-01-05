Mentally Ill Man Kills Postal Worker; Media Lies About His Gender

Over the last few months, I've heard so much about how Donald Trump and Republicans want to hurt LGBTetc. people in various ways, but I've yet to see any evidence of that actually happening. However, there has been no shortage of the Ts acting mentally unstable and inciting violence, and now, they appear to have the support of the mainstream media.

Last week, a 36-year-old United States Postal Service worker named Ray Hodges stopped to grab something to eat inside one of his favorite delis — Joe's Deli Grocery — in Harlem. According to deli staff, another person entered, the person got mad that Hodges placed his order first, there was an argument, and that person stabbed Hodges to death, slashing his "torso, arms, back and neck." Hodges was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, leaving his colleagues and community devastated.

You may have seen this story in the news. You may have seen a headline that said something like "Woman charged with murder after postal worker stabbed to death in Harlem deli" or "NYC woman in custody for stabbing US Postal Service worker to death in dispute at deli sandwich line." But the fact of the matter is that it was no woman who committed this heinous crime.

The suspect in custody was initially reported as a 24-year-old woman named Jaia Cruz, but many sources have uncovered the truth: The suspect is actually a 24-year-old man named Alvin Cruz who claims to be a "transgender woman." However, the media seems intent on keeping up the charade.

In the days since the alleged murder occurred, even more information has come out about Cruz, and you have to wonder why this man was even allowed to walk the streets. According to the New York Post, he has a history of knife violence and has been arrested at least five times in the past. In 2020, he was caught waving a box cutter at someone and shouting, "I’m going to cut him."

The Post reports that "Cruz was ordered to get on the ground, but refused. She was then pulled away by officers and busted for resisting arrest." Two weeks later, Cruz and an accomplice used knives to steal a man's phone and wallet.

Cruz is now charged with first degree murder and, with any luck, will never see the light of day again after allegedly killing Hodges, a father of two who was seemingly just trying to get a sandwich.

And it wasn't just the media who got it wrong. According to journalist Andy Ngo, the NYC Department of Corrections booked the six feet four inches tall Cruz as a female.

I'm definitely not a legal expert, but it seems like these blurred identity lines could impact the case and not in a good way. And it could have a major impact on future investigations. Imagine a 911 operator asking for someone's gender so police can catch a suspect and receiving misinformation that keeps criminals on the street.

Anyway, there's a lot more to unpack, but I'm going to stop and let you take it from here, dear readers. This is a story that's becoming far too familiar, and it's getting old. I'm sure Ray Hodges's family and friends would agree. May he rest in peace.