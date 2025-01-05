Ghosts of Jan. 6: The Final Humiliation of Kamala Harris

Forget about Babe Ruth in the 1932 World Series: The greatest “called shot” in American history is coming tomorrow.

January 6, 2025 — the day when Congress is constitutionally required to certify the presidential election — was supposed to signify the ultimate triumph of good over evil. It’s a storyline that the Democratic Party, liberal influencers, and the mainstream media had meticulously, painstakingly crafted: On the anniversary of January 6, the same day Donald Trump led a violent insurrection and nearly overturned our democracy, the American people finally shook free of his fascist/racist mind-lock, atoned for their sins, and elected Kamala Harris — the first minority woman candidate — as our next commander-and-chief.

Whoops.

Babe Ruth’s called shot (which might not have even happened) was an impromptu thing; it wasn’t planned in advance. But the Democrats' called shot of January 6? Oh, baby!

This was called four years ahead of time.

Everything was leading to this one climactic moment. Quite literally, billions of marketing dollars were spent on the propaganda campaign! The media was working overtime. Just like Babe Ruth in the ’32 Series, this was supposed to be the moment that validated our hero’s epic journey.

Only difference is, Babe Ruth hit a home run.

The Mighty Democrats struck out.

On a different timeline, January 6, 2025, was going to be glorious: The media would run harrowing retrospectives on Trump’s “insurrection” in 2021. With scary, foreboding music playing in the background, all the liberal talking heads would piously tell the cameras how close we came to losing our freedom.

“It was the most dangerous day in America since the Civil War,” they’d solemnly insist. (And the media, of course, would nod in agreement.)

And then they’d sigh in relief, chastise those (stupid) American people one last time, and pat themselves on the back for finally defanging the Evil MAGA Menace: “We did it, guys!”

It was all supposed to culminate with the sitting vice president — the lovely and talented (and liberal) Kamala Harris — presiding over the certification of her grand historic victory. Oh, the screenplay was so perfect! You can almost imagine Kamala grinning from ear to ear; the Democrats applauding while wiping tears from their eyes; and the Republicans FINALLY admitting the error of their ways.

To paraphrase Scooby-Doo, they would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for those meddling voters.

(“Zoinks!”)

Alas, the American people read their screenplay and threw it in the garbage: It sucked. Fortunately, the president-elect was already driving a garbage truck.





Well, rewrites and reshoots are part of the modern Hollywood process.

In the latest version of “The January Six Story,” our plucky heroine won’t be certifying her historic presidential victory, and she probably won’t be doing a lot of grinning. (There’ll still be Democratic tears, however.) Instead, she’ll be presiding over the victory of Donald J. Trump — and the definitive rejection of the “insurrectionist” narrative they worked so damn hard to build.

There’ll be plenty of pictures tomorrow. Lots of viral moments. Plenty of second guessing. Maybe even a few clever quips.

But no matter what, the screenplay ends with Donald Trump certified as the next president; JD Vance certified as the next vice president; and Kamala Harris standing front and center, surrendering her gavel to the GOP.

What a story!

For Republicans, the ending was sort of predictable. But for Democrats, it felt like one of M. Night Shyamalan’s wacky plot twists: They have whiplash from the suddenness of it all.

And it’ll be a very long time until they call a shot again.