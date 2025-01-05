Melania the Movie?

When it comes to American first ladies, Melania Trump is arguably one of the most stunningly beautiful and interesting women to ever hold the title. And even though she's been on the world stage for decades and released a memoir last year, the better half of the most powerful man in the world remains something of a mystery to the public. Part of that, I think, is largely due to the mainstream media's refusal to accept her place in our political landscape and cover her the way they did Jill Biden, Michelle Obama, and the other women who have been in her place in recent years, but I think part of it is also her personality.

Her husband chalks that up to her confidence. In a 2023 interview with Megyn Kelly, he said, "I think part of the beauty is that mystery. She doesn't need to be out there. She has confidence. She has a lot of self-confidence."

Well, if you've ever wanted to get to know Mrs. Trump better, this may be your chance. Amazon announced that its Prime Video has licensed an upcoming documentary on the first lady that will offer an "unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look." The film is expected to be available via streaming and a theatrical release, according to Variety. Trump and New Element Media’s Fernando Sulichin will executive produce the documentary, so this is not some biased Hollywood hate movie.

Even more interesting is the choice of director: Brett Ratner. Rattner is best known for his work on the "Rush Hour" films, as well as movies like "Hercules," "Red Dragon," "Tower Heist," "X-Men:The Last Stand," and "The Family Men." He also worked as a producer on the film "Horrible Bosses" and as an executive producer on the TV series "Prison Break."

According to a statement released by Amazon, filming began in December. Here's the entire statement:

Amazon Prime Video has exclusively licensed an upcoming documentary film for both theatrical and streaming release that will give viewers an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump. The project is executive produced by Fernando Sulichin (New Element Media) and Mrs. Trump - with Brett Ratner (RatPac Entertainment) attached to direct. Filming began in December 2024, with an anticipated release in the second half of 2025. Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.

The Associated Press reports that the documentary is the "latest connection between Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump," despite the bad blood between the two in the past. Bezos has recently expressed optimism about the upcoming Trump administration and last month, Amazon "announced plans to donate $1 million to the President-elect’s inauguration fund, and said that it would also stream Trump’s inauguration on its Prime Video service," according to the AP. Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, also prevented the newspaper from endorsing a candidate during the 2024 presidential election, which sparked outrage from its largely liberal staff.

Melania Trump is only the second first lady born outside of the United States and the first to become a naturalized citizen. Born in Slovenia in 1970, she married the former and soon-to-be president in 2005, and the couple welcomed a son, Barron, in 2006. During her time as first lady, Trump has focused on improving the lives of children in the United States and around the world, including introducing her "BE BEST" initiative, "an awareness campaign that strives to promote a world for children based on healthy living, kindness, and respect."