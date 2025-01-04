In His Latest Presidential Act, Biden Again Attacks Religion

If there was ever a question about how much Joe Biden hates God and all religions (with the possible exception of Islam), that question has now been completely answered with his choice of honoring two of the most anti-religion individuals in our nation with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest award for a civilian.

A self-proclaimed Catholic, whose actions have always been directly antithetical to Catholic theology, Biden is awarding this honor to Cecile Richards, the President of Planned Parenthood. It is a major tenet of Catholicism that abortion is strictly forbidden, with the possible exception of a taking actions to save the mother's life that are not a direct attack on the child. Catholic teachings include the concept of ensoulment: the understanding that a soul enters the fetus at conception. Since the time of Tertullian in the third century, it has been a core belief of the Church that the soul enters at that moment, and abortion is forbidden.

Similarly, the traditional view in Judaism is that abortion is also forbidden unless the fetus is a direct threat to the mother's life. Abortion is only allowed in Jewish law if the fetus is a “rodef,” meaning “pursuer.” Despite what the many leftist rabbis in this country say (who are more committed to the religion of leftist politics than they are to Jewish theology), for over 2,000 years it has been established Jewish law that abortion is forbidden in any case other than this.

It is one thing for Joe Biden to tacitly support the anti-religion practices of Planned Parenthood. But for him to consciously award Richards with this high honor is a direct assault on the theology that he claims to subscribe to. It is an attack on every Catholic, pro-life Christian, and authentic Jew. Bestowing this honor upon the President of Planned Parenthood is yet another example of Joe Biden thumbing his nose at God, religion, and people of faith.

But while Sleepy Joe has always been against any religion other than worshiping the Biden family, his honoring of George Soros is the final proof of how much he truly hates Israel, Judaism, and Jews.

Few, if any, people living on this planet have done more to hurt Israel and the Jewish people than George Soros. This self-hating Jew even admitted to helping the Nazis confiscate Hungarian Jews’ property during the Holocaust, justifying himself by saying that if he hadn’t done it, “somebody else would.” Soros has been a proud financial supporter of Black Lives Matter (BLM), an organization that in its manifesto calls for the destruction of Israel. George Soros has supported multiple political candidates who demonstrate a clear pattern of not prosecuting anti-Semitic crimes such as the travesties of institutionalized Jew-hatred on college campuses last year.

And no one has done more to hurt Israel than this despicable human being. Even Alan Dershowitz said about Soros that “no single person has done more to damage Israel's standing in the world”; Farley Weiss, the former President of the National Council of Young Israel, wrote, “No one has financed more destructive attacks on Israel and the American Jewish community than Soros.”

Soros is the largest single donor to J Street, a leftist pro-Palestinian organization posing as a supporter of Judaism, when in fact it worships the religion of leftism. Soros gave 100 million dollars to Human Rights Watch, an organization that has become so anti-Semitic and anti-Israel that even its founding chairman emeritus Robert Bernstein disavowed the organization and decried its actions against Israel, saying that it had transformed into an organization whose new purpose is to “help those who wish to turn Israel into a pariah state.”

There simply is no single individual who has attempted to hurt Israel and Jews more over the last few decades than George Soros.

But despite the anti-religion commitments of Richards and Soros, Presidentish Joe Biden has chosen to bestow upon these two individuals the nation's highest civilian honor. It is an affront to every person of faith in this country, but sadly, not a surprise in any way.

Biden has spent his career, and especially his time as President, in attacking Christianity and Judaism; while empowering leftist secularism and Islam. Let us never forget that this is the man who turned Easter at the White House into a day of honoring mentally ill individuals suffering from gender dysphoria. He removed Nigeria from the religious freedom watch list at the same time that the Nigerian government was facilitating the persecution of Christians in that country. He was silent while the Azerbaijan government starved the indigenous Christian community in Nagorno-Karanakh, and refused to drop humanitarian aid to those persecuted Christians. Compare that action with his demand on Israel, only days after the October 7 Hamas attack, that Israel give aid to Hamas (something that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken finally publicly admitted this weekend in an interview with the New York Times).

Biden's hatred of Israel have been all too clear since that terrible day 15 months ago when Hamas attacked Israel. He has forced Netanyahu and Israel to fight a war with both hands tied behind their back. He has withheld arms and supplies from America's greatest and most committed ally in the world. He has repeatedly pushed for the success of dictators such as Assad, the oligarchs in Qatar, and terrorists such as Hamas and Hezbollah, while he has abandoned Israel... the ancestral home of the Jewish people, and the birthplace of Jesus.

For four years, we have all watched Joe Biden attack religion, and do everything he can to supplant it with leftist values of progressive secularism. There really is no surprise in his honoring of Richards and Soros. But it's still is beyond disappointing and saddening that even in his last days as president, Biden chooses to attack religion in the few petty ways he has left to do so. It is a stain upon his soul, and a statement about the mean and spiteful nature of the man.

Let us all thank God that in a few weeks we will have a president who wishes people a Merry Christmas; attributes his very life to a saving by God's grace; and is proud to support religion and ask for God's blessing in all of his actions.