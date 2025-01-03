Weekend Parting Shot: Left-Wing Entertainers Go Down for the Third Time

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. It has been one helluva start to the new year, hasn't it? Maybe it is time to lighten it up just a touch. I have a feeling that Trump or no Trump, certain factions out there will do everything possible to make 2025 the Year of the Antacid.

The best things in life never change

There is nothing like starting a new era in America's history with a fond look back at some of the people who have made the last eight years entertaining and occasionally infuriating.

Remember Kathy Griffin? No? She is an alleged comedian. I believe she may have told a joke sometime around 1995. Not ringing any bells? Okay, she was the one waving the Donald Trump mask around that was decked out like a severed head. Ah! Now you remember!

Apparently, Griffin is on tour and will likely be seen by about a dozen fewer people than have seen Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. Breitbart reports that she put in an appearance on WGN radio, hoping to get the few people who ran out of other entertainment options and decided to waste money on a sitter to possibly wander in out of the cold and waste a couple of hours of their lives:

Come see me before I’m in one of those internment camps. I’m on the enemies list. That’s very obvious. He was very, very scared when I did a parody photo of him and a Halloween mask and a lot of ketchup. And he brings up my name every chance he gets.

Does anyone remember the last time Trump mentioned her name? At this point, I'm not sure Trump remembers her name. To put this in perspective, she recently laid the blame for Kamala Harris' defeat at the feet of none other than Taylor Swift for not making any appearances with her. So there's that.

Not to be outdone, Trump has not even taken the oath of office, and Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, the Head Harpies on "The View," are already predicting that all the president's men will take Trump out:

ABC News moderators Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar claim Elon Musk and JD Vance are planning to kill Trump and usurp control of the government together as Musk/Vance.

"[Trump] stay away from the stairways." - Whoopi pic.twitter.com/bMRmOSwdrk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 19, 2024

Treasure these moments. One day, you will tell your grandkids how these ladies once did more than pitch commemorative plates and arch supports on QVC.

Wine recommendation

Because, well, how many reasons do I have to give you?

At Stately Brown Manor, we opted for the usual prosecco to ring in the New Year. But our libations were augmented by this gift from my daughter: The Midtown Room Strawberry Daiquiri Cocktail Mixer Infusion Blend.

Normally, I am not a daiquiri guy, ditto piña coladas. That is not just because they are frou-frou drinks. Anyone who waited tables or tended bar and had to clean a daiquiri machine at closing time hates these drinks. Servers, you know what I am talking about.

The decanter itself did not contain the requisite fifth of rum; I added that later. It did, however, contain bits of dried lemon and, of course, strawberries and a sugar-laced flavored powder that I could not identify. You add a fifth of the rum of your choice and let it infuse for 48 hours. Serve over cracked ice with some sparking water, and... enjoy.

The result was... punchy. Really punchy. Think of those scenes from the movies where some kid pours a bottle of hooch into the punchbowl at prom. Once I got past the immense amount of sugar and uncrossed my eyes a few times, I could almost remember my zip code. Definitely a specialty drink. But it was a cute idea, and I was grateful our daughter remembered Mom and Dad this year. Plus, the decanter will make a nifty home for a single-malt scotch to be named later.

That's all for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.