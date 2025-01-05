W Is for Woke: NJ Ditches Basic Literacy Test for Teachers

A B C D E I… that’s how the alphabet seems to go in too many American schools now, including and especially in Democrat-run New Jersey.

Teachers in New Jersey no longer have to pass a reading, writing, and arithmetic test to be certified, as of Jan. 1, thanks to Act 1669 (it would be more appropriate to call it the 1619 Act). Because American children aren’t already way behind where they need to be academically, it’s important for them to be taught by teachers as ignorant as themselves.

I know a couple of young teachers in the public school system who are well qualified, and one of them is truly excellent at her job (she also ditches the school’s curriculum and forms her own, though). But that teacher would agree that many teachers now are not qualified; indeed, some are barely literate. They are hired for their diversity score or their woke activism, not because they are well educated, hard working, intelligent, or otherwise qualified. Young teachers especially were largely educated in the very Marxist brainwashing morass that they now contribute to as teachers. They don’t know any better, and they cannot pass on what they don’t have.

This is why educational reform is so vital for this country. History, literature, mathematics, geography, and more are either taught entirely through a Marxist lens or not at all. The Daily Caller reported that Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed Act 1669 as part of his state’s budget for 2025 as New Jersey has a shortage of teachers, especially math and science teachers. As of 2022, post-pandemic, New Jersey students were “broadly underperforming” in K-12 tests. In 2024, “Over 48 percent of all New Jersey students did not meet expectations in English Language Arts, and over 60 percent did not meet basic requirements in Math.” The last thing NJ students need is more illiterate teachers.

From The Daily Caller:

New Jersey is especially in need of math and science teachers, according to an annual report from the state’s education department. Just months earlier, Murphy signed a similar bill into law that created an alternative pathway for teachers to sidestep the testing requirement. A powerful teachers union, the New Jersey Education Association, was a driving force behind the bill, calling the testing requirement “an unnecessary barrier to entering the profession.” Teachers in the state are paid an average of $81,102 annually, according to the National Education Association. New Jersey followed the example of New York, which scrapped basic literacy requirements for teachers in 2017 in the name of “diversity.”

Other states that have lowered requirements for teachers are Arizona and California. Wherever Democrats seize power, educational crisis is sure to follow.

Instead of learning about George Washington, Frederick Douglass, and Abraham Lincoln, students are learning about dozens of invented “genders.” They don’t know anything about the Civil War or WWII, but they do know stupid diversity slogans. They haven’t heard of the Berlin Wall, but they do want Trump’s wall on the U.S. border to come down. They can’t do algebra or pass chemistry, but they can use condoms and puberty blockers. They don’t read Dickens or Virgil or Austen or Longfellow, but they do read Ibram X. Kendi and “This Book Is Gay.” They can’t sew on a button, but they can find racism in literally everything.

The Founding Fathers understood that a proper education, both in classical academia and in hands-on skills, was essential for the success of America. That is increasingly rare in this country. New Jersey is an illustration of exactly why this country is in crisis, and why major educational reform is needed if this society is not to collapse.