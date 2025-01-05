Chuck Schumer Is Still Lyin’ About Biden’s Cognitive Decline

On NBC’s "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed questions about President Biden’s mental acuity and the perception that Democrats misled the public. Host Kristen Welker confronted Schumer with a previous statement he made defending Biden, in which he dismissed claims about Biden’s cognitive decline as “right-wing propaganda.”

"I talk to President Biden, you know, regularly off, sometimes several times in a week or usually several times in a week,” Schumer said in the clip from last year. “His mental acuity is great. It's fine. It's as good as it's been over the years. All this right wing propaganda that his mental acuity is declined is wrong.”

Now, obviously, he was lying. If he was really communicating with Joe Biden regularly as he claimed, he most certainly knew of Biden cognitive decline. In the wake of the election, there have been countless people on the left who have said they noticed Biden’s decline but chose not to say anything. People in the media have even conceded they saw it as well.

But, when Welker pressed Schumer on whether Americans had been misled, he refused to admit it.

“Look, we didn’t,” Schumer insisted.

And then he pivoted by regurgitating White House talking points about Biden’s record. “And let's, let's look, let's look at President Biden. He's had an amazing record. The legislation we passed, one of the most significant groups of legislation since The New—since Lyndon Johnson's Great Society, putting in 235 judges, a record.”

I love how he started to reference FDR’s New Deal, and then switched to Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society.

In a blatant attempt to filibuster, he rambled on with praise for Joe Biden and his decision to step aside, framing it as an act of selflessness. “And when he stepped down, he did it on his own because he thought it was better not only for the Democratic Party, for America.”

Now, we all know this isn’t true. Biden himself has claimed he still thinks he would have won the election, which, of course, isn’t true.

Sources indicate that the effort was a coordinated push involving Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Chuck Schumer himself. According to insiders, it was Obama who delivered the final blow, informing Biden that even Kamala Harris was prepared to support invoking the 25th Amendment. The intense behind-the-scenes maneuvering underscores just how far the Democratic establishment was willing to go to force Biden’s exit.

So, not only is Chuck Schumer pretending that the Democratic Party never lied about about Joe Biden’s mental acuity, he’s also lying about how Joe Biden was forced out of the race.

Despite doubling down on the narrative that Joe Biden was as sharp as a tack last year, when asked whether Biden could have served another four years had he remained in the race, Schumer avoided a direct answer. Instead, he focused on Biden’s legacy, calling it “stellar” and predicting he would be remembered as “a really outstanding president.”

Schumer is asked if Democrats mislead Americans about Biden's mental decline.



"We didn't."



CHUCK SCHUMER IS A BOLDFACED LIAR pic.twitter.com/cnvx318yGf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 5, 2025

Schumer’s unwavering defense of Biden’s record underscores the Democrat party’s efforts to frame his presidency as a historic success as a way to deflect from the fact they were willing to let a vegetable run the country in order to preserve their own power.