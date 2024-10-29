The Morning Briefing: Let the Election 2024 'Anomalies' Begin!

Top O' the Briefing

For the last week or so, many of my conservative friends and colleagues have been saying that they're feeling "cautious optimism" about the election. There has been a lot of positive news for the Trump-Vance campaign, so a little bit of optimism isn't unwarranted. I wish I could get to a place where I can feel a tiny bit of that optimism, but it's not going to happen this year.

I know that circumstances are very different in this election, but I can't stop thinking about the glimmers of hope that I had in 2020 and 2022 as Election Day neared, and how awful I felt after. This year, I feel as if I'm standing on an icy slope in my bare feet and unable to get solid footing anywhere.

Blame my complete lack of faith in election integrity here in the post-COVID voting hellscape.

We'll take a look at a few stories this morning that give me the "here we go again" election heebie jeebies.

The first is from Victoria, who has some news from our commie friends in the Pacific Northwest:

Overnight in Portland and Vancouver, in what are literally attacks on democracy, "incendiary devices" — IEDs — were used to incinerate "hundreds of ballots" in two ballot boxes overnight in Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.

It's the 2024 election version of a dumpster fire.

Some might dismiss this because the incidents occurred in places that aren't likely to go full MAGA anytime soon. That's not the point, though. What stinks here is that we ever got to the point where the powers that be thought it was OK to treat ballots with the same level of concern that we treat used clothing deposits. Actually, the clothing donation boxes that were all over my old neighborhood in Los Angeles were probably more secure than the ballot drop boxes.

My intense dislike of vote-by-mail is well known to anyone who has been reading my stuff for more than five minutes. Well, the dislike grows more every day. This is from my Townhall colleague Rebecca Downs:

This presidential election will likely come down to key swing states, and could very well be a close and competitive race. If that's indeed the case, though, we might not know the results until several days after Election Day. Monday's ruling from the Nevada Supreme Court on accepting mail-in ballots without a postmark and after the election, not only doesn't help the timeline, it also strikes a devastating blow to election integrity for years to come. "By removing the necessity for any proof that a ballot has passed through the postal service and thereby negating a critical ballot security measure, the Nevada Supreme Court has opened wide the doors to rampant ballot fraud," streiff aptly wrote at our sister site of RedState. He also included a copy of the court's opinion.

Nevada may not be a treasure trove of electoral votes, but it is considered to be in play for Donald Trump this year. It's nigh on impossible for me to have a conversation with anyone who doesn't see how this situation is rife for fraud. In my many years on the planet, I don't recall ever receiving a piece of mail that didn't have a postmark on it. Now we're supposed to trust shoddy work by the American Postal Workers Union, which has endorsed — SURPRISE! — Kamala Harris for president.

MOVE ALONG...NOTHING TO SEE HERE.

Now let us move onto the crown jewel of swing states, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and see if anything is amiss there. Also over at Townhall, Katie Pavlich covers some concerns that the Republican National Committee has regarding the Keystone State:

In a letter written to Pennsylvania Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, an attorney for the RNC and Trump campaign detailed the issues and demanded changes. "Voters consistently report to us that at Boards of Election Offices across the Commonwealth, they are told that 'computers are down,' the site will be closing early, they are not accepting any more voters, and that mail ballots will not be counted. Pennsylvanians deserve the same effortless experience boasted about by Governor Shapiro but county offices appear unable or unwilling to provide it," attorney Linda Kerns wrote.

Weird little hiccups this late in the game, no?

It's not just one thing that they hit you with. The Democrats take a death by a thousand cuts approach to destroying election integrity, eroding it in anyway they can. Thus, my optimism is in a waning phase.

