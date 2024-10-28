Episode #15: Kamala Harris and the Politics of Abortion

Lincoln Brown | 1:06 PM on October 28, 2024
Townhall Media



On this episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," Paula and I talk about early voting, and if you are even slightly pro-life, you had darn well better find your way to the polls this year. In case you haven't heard, Kamala Harris has made it crystal clear that if she moves into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be no religious exemptions when it comes to abortion. None. And you thought the Left was really going to stop with bakers in Colorado? 

Advertisement

Harris was also adamant that she would not be in the mood to grant conservatives any concessions or wiggle room on the issue. According to National Review, she commented, “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.” So she's all about the freedom to have an abortion but not about allowing anyone else the freedom not to participate in the process of killing a baby? Pretty much. 

NR had these quotes:

Harris “promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said of the candidate’s position. “Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions.”

“So she’s not only pro-abortion, she is anti-religious freedom,” Faith and Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed agreed. “Duly noted.”

We also discuss the case of Adam Smith-Connor, a British man recently arrested for silently praying too close to an abortion clinic. The police actually had the nerve to ask him, "What is the nature of your prayer?" He was convicted of the crime of an act of a “disapproval of abortion.” Yep, that's a real offense in England now, and if we aren't careful, it will be one here, too. 

Advertisement

Finally, we cover everyone's favorite church subject to argue about: worship. Do we take church seriously enough? Writing at First Things, Carl Trueman posits that the church has followed the trends of the world and become childish. Is it time to take church and the Gospel seriously, and have we had too many fireworks, dancers, and beachballs during worship? 

Give us a listen on the PJ Media podcast page or Apple or Spotify. If you would like to support the podcast and everything else we do around here, why not become a VIP Member? Right now, you can use the promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount. Click here to become a VIP Member and learn more about the honors, rights, privileges, and responsibilities pertaining thereunto. If you're already a member and would like to upgrade to Platinum, you can do that here.

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

Category: COLUMNS

Recommended

Stop Everything and Watch the Most Powerful Trump Ad You've Ever Seen Victoria Taft
How to Stage an Intervention on 70 Million TDS Sufferers Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Swinging Hard in the Closing Days, and It's Fun to Watch Stephen Kruiser
Today in Kamala Harris Cringeworthy Astroturfing Operations... Stephen Green
There's Something Weird Going On With the Media Coverage of Kamala Harris and Her Marxist Father Scott Pinsker
Handwriting Expert Confirms Allegations That J6 'Whistleblower' Lied Under Oath Bryan S. Jung

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Enraged L.A. Times Editors Quit Because Paper Didn’t Endorse Harris
Massive, Glaring Elephant in the Room That the Rogan-Trump Interview Ignored
You Haven’t Fully Lived Until a Thai Masseuse Has Destroyed Your Soft Tissue
Advertisement