Episode #15: Kamala Harris and the Politics of Abortion









On this episode of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," Paula and I talk about early voting, and if you are even slightly pro-life, you had darn well better find your way to the polls this year. In case you haven't heard, Kamala Harris has made it crystal clear that if she moves into 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, there will be no religious exemptions when it comes to abortion. None. And you thought the Left was really going to stop with bakers in Colorado?

Harris was also adamant that she would not be in the mood to grant conservatives any concessions or wiggle room on the issue. According to National Review, she commented, “I don’t think we should be making concessions when we’re talking about a fundamental freedom to make decisions about your own body.” So she's all about the freedom to have an abortion but not about allowing anyone else the freedom not to participate in the process of killing a baby? Pretty much.

NR had these quotes:

Harris “promises ‘freedom’ but then pledges to federally steamroll Americans into taking part in abortions against their will,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said of the candidate’s position. “Docs must perform them, taxpayers must pay for them, for any reason, in all 50 states, no exceptions.” “So she’s not only pro-abortion, she is anti-religious freedom,” Faith and Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed agreed. “Duly noted.”

We also discuss the case of Adam Smith-Connor, a British man recently arrested for silently praying too close to an abortion clinic. The police actually had the nerve to ask him, "What is the nature of your prayer?" He was convicted of the crime of an act of a “disapproval of abortion.” Yep, that's a real offense in England now, and if we aren't careful, it will be one here, too.

Finally, we cover everyone's favorite church subject to argue about: worship. Do we take church seriously enough? Writing at First Things, Carl Trueman posits that the church has followed the trends of the world and become childish. Is it time to take church and the Gospel seriously, and have we had too many fireworks, dancers, and beachballs during worship?

