‘Shark Tank’ Investor Mark Cuban Hasn’t Given 'a Penny' to Kamala Harris

We've seen famed entrepreneur Mark Cuban stumping heavily for Kamala Harris, particularly in the past few weeks. He's doing media hits and has essentially become the chief advocate of her economic plan because Kamala has failed so miserably.

Yet Cuban says he hasn't donated any money to her at all.

Businessman Mark Cuban, who has hit the campaign trail for Vice President Harris, said he hasn’t given her campaign “a penny.” Cuban joined ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, speaking about a potential Harris presidency and having joined her on the campaign trail. “I haven’t given her a penny. People think, ‘Oh, you’re giving her a lot of money.’ No, I haven’t given a penny,” Cuban said. Although he’s endorsed Harris and appeared at a Wisconsin campaign event with the vice president, he said he hasn’t donated to her campaign. “I haven’t given a penny to a candidate since 2002,” he said. “If I have a good idea and if I feel passionate about the candidate, I’ll help,” Cuban continued. “I don’t want them to work with me because I paid them to work with me.” Cuban has campaigned in Arizona and Michigan, two critical battleground states. He’s openly opposed former President Trump and gathered business leaders nationwide to support the Democratic ticket. He said Sunday he believes Harris will be a good president if she wins the election. “I think she’d be great, because she’s open-minded. She’s not ideologic, she’s not dogmatic. She wants to get input from everybody,” Cuban said.

It’s amusing that Cuban is trying to paint his refusal to donate to her campaign as some noble stance, but it’s nothing more than a facade. Consider this: Cuban is a co-star on "Shark Tank," where he and other wealthy investors hear pitches from aspiring entrepreneurs. If you’ve watched the show, you know that none of these investors are eager to back a product they don’t believe in. So why hasn’t Cuban opened his wallet for Kamala? For someone of his wealth, the maximum individual contribution to a campaign would be mere pocket change.

Yet no donation from him at all.

Cuban’s vocal support for Harris contrasts sharply with his refusal to back her with his own money. His admission that he hasn’t donated “a penny” to her campaign suggests a significant lack of confidence in her ability to win the election. If he were genuinely confident in her, one would expect him to invest not just his time but also his considerable resources. Instead, he remains a high-profile advocate who, despite campaigning in critical battleground states, won't spend money on a foolish investment.

Honestly, it's understandable why he doesn't fully believe in her. Aside from the lackluster campaign she's had recently, he said Kamala's plan to tax unrealized gains would "kill the stock market."

Meanwhile, just last week, he said he'd work with the Trump administration if it asked him to.

"Let me just add, if Trump wins, last time when he won, he asked me to help on health care, on PPE [personal protective equipment], I sat with Peter Navarro and helped him come up with a mask company and helped them grow. That was all domestic production. I’ll do the same thing. I’m America first," Cuban said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"You know, that’s the wrong way to put it. I am, what’s best for this country, country over party, country over all. I just think Kamala Harris, without any question in my mind, is the better candidate and the better president for this country."

He'll work with Trump and won't donate money to Kamala. Think about that.