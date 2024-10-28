Today in Kamala Harris Cringeworthy Astroturfing Operations...

“Sincerity – if you can fake that, you've got it made.” —George Burns

Anointed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris cannot fake sincerity. Or the various accents that she's been trying on like an overcaffeinated Imelda Marcos in the Neiman-Marcus shoe department. After a weekend like this last one, Dems must be wishing that she could at least do a half-assed job of faking running for president, as you're about to see in today's first clip.

Before you rush to hit the Back button, don't worry — all of today's clips are quite short. You know I'd never subject you to more Kamala Harris than is allowed under the Geneva Conventions, right?

REPORTER: "Can you give us a sense of your internal polling at the campaign?"



KAMALA: "My internal polling is my instinct! Hahaha!"pic.twitter.com/adWGWnMiut — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) October 27, 2024

Assuming Harris is telling the truth*, that would explain pretty much everything, wouldn't it?

*NARRATOR: Harris was, in fact, not telling the truth.

Buck Sexton watched that clip and called her "the most powerful symbol of the DEI system we’ve ever seen," and my only point of contention is with the word "powerful." Even if she does manage to take the White House (please note that I did not write "win the election"), she'll be a puppet serving at the whim of the Obama Cabal. If Joe Biden taught us anything, it's that.

Harris also spent part of the weekend chasing one of those demographics that has long eluded more traditional Democrat politicians: black guys. Here she is at a barbershop, affecting yet another not-quite-identifiable accent.

The thing about Harris in these settings isn’t even how uncomfortable she appears. It’s how small she seems chasing Trump around, holding replica events Trump already held. He’s beating her to these scenes. She’s always bringing up the rear. pic.twitter.com/qnkv6L3HP7 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) October 28, 2024

(My 14-year-old thinks he can do accents. His "Irish" sounds like something that isn't quite Russian and also isn't French but certainly isn't Irish. He's still better at accents than Harris is.)

If you don't know the barbershop visit Chris Stigall referenced above, here it is.

Love him, hate him, or whatever, but Trump is always indelibly Trump. Trump sounds sincere because he doesn't have to fake it. People notice these things.

Speaking of faking it, here's Harris with Michigan Governor and part-time Internet Dominatrix Gretchen Whitmer:

Kamala and Gretchen Whitmer are caught on a hot mic at their very cringe drinking beer at bar scene:



"We need to move ground among men."



Then realizes they are probably getting recorded...



"Oh we have microphones in here just listening to everything ... Sh**." pic.twitter.com/UeSOAdF30a — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 27, 2024

Um, they were not caught by surprise. Here they are making their grand entrance, mics and cameras everywhere.

TAKE A LOOK: Kamala Harris and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped by a local restaurant and spoke with some Michiganders after Saturday's rally.



MORE FROM THE RALLY: https://t.co/n3yLa3XXL7 pic.twitter.com/mJN5YsOLeK — News Channel 3 WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) October 28, 2024

Faking getting caught so you can be "overheard" talking about male voters must be some kind of twisted genius meta-pander.

One last clip, and then I'll get to more serious matters.

Here is Harris randomly running into her old friends, Whiny Hulk, Discount Don Cheadle, the Guy Who Sang That One Song, and Maybe Rachel Dolezal.

Ran into some friends backstage in Philly. pic.twitter.com/s948XkcWNw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 27, 2024

Harris does a pretty good job at faking a Beyoncé concert though. So she has that going for her.

Which is nice.

What she doesn't have is sincerity, which is why you find Harris doing cringeworthy little videos in safe crowds instead of sitting down for three hours of honest chat with Joe Rogan.

