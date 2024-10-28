Today in Kamala Harris Cringeworthy Astroturfing Operations...

Stephen Green | 10:05 AM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

“Sincerity – if you can fake that, you've got it made.” —George Burns

Anointed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris cannot fake sincerity. Or the various accents that she's been trying on like an overcaffeinated Imelda Marcos in the Neiman-Marcus shoe department. After a weekend like this last one, Dems must be wishing that she could at least do a half-assed job of faking running for president, as you're about to see in today's first clip.

Before you rush to hit the Back button, don't worry — all of today's clips are quite short. You know I'd never subject you to more Kamala Harris than is allowed under the Geneva Conventions, right?

Assuming Harris is telling the truth*, that would explain pretty much everything, wouldn't it?

*NARRATOR: Harris was, in fact, not telling the truth.

Buck Sexton watched that clip and called her "the most powerful symbol of the DEI system we’ve ever seen," and my only point of contention is with the word "powerful." Even if she does manage to take the White House (please note that I did not write "win the election"), she'll be a puppet serving at the whim of the Obama Cabal. If Joe Biden taught us anything, it's that. 

Harris also spent part of the weekend chasing one of those demographics that has long eluded more traditional Democrat politicians: black guys. Here she is at a barbershop, affecting yet another not-quite-identifiable accent.

(My 14-year-old thinks he can do accents. His "Irish" sounds like something that isn't quite Russian and also isn't French but certainly isn't Irish. He's still better at accents than Harris is.)

If you don't know the barbershop visit Chris Stigall referenced above, here it is.

Love him, hate him, or whatever, but Trump is always indelibly Trump. Trump sounds sincere because he doesn't have to fake it. People notice these things. 

Speaking of faking it, here's Harris with Michigan Governor and part-time Internet Dominatrix Gretchen Whitmer:

Um, they were not caught by surprise. Here they are making their grand entrance, mics and cameras everywhere.

Faking getting caught so you can be "overheard" talking about male voters must be some kind of twisted genius meta-pander.

One last clip, and then I'll get to more serious matters.

Here is Harris randomly running into her old friends, Whiny Hulk, Discount Don Cheadle, the Guy Who Sang That One Song, and Maybe Rachel Dolezal. 

Harris does a pretty good job at faking a Beyoncé concert though. So she has that going for her. 

Which is nice.

What she doesn't have is sincerity, which is why you find Harris doing cringeworthy little videos in safe crowds instead of sitting down for three hours of honest chat with Joe Rogan.

Recommended: Survey Says... LET FREEDOM RING!

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: COLUMNS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

