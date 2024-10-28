NFL Star Shares Pro-Trump Message During Post-Game Interview

One of the most entertaining things about is when players crash an interview with the coach or another player. The players can “hit and run” and say something quick into the mic, or they can become a surprise second interview subject. Either way, the spontaneity of those moments makes them fun.

Advertisement

After the Sunday Night Football game, in which the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, NBC reporter Melissa Stark was interviewing the three players of the game for the 49ers. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa ran up behind the foursome, pointing to his hat, which was a white hat with MAGA emblazoned on it in gold embroidery.

Nick Bosa crashed the SNF postgame interview wearing a MAGA hat pic.twitter.com/Rj0T0XpcWB — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 28, 2024

Bosa’s teammates looked on awkwardly as he jumped into the frame and ran off, while Stark said, “All right, Nick Bosa with a message there." Then the interview continued without comment.

A reporter asked Bosa about the incident, and the 27-year-old barely commented on it.

Nick Bosa on his MAGA hat statement: “I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time.” pic.twitter.com/NgHx6GJcH6 https://t.co/o9ZGmUse87 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2024

It's a risky move for Bosa, considering that he plays in one of the most left-wing cities in the nation, which also happens to be in Kamala Harris’ hometown. Bosa knew the risks of playing in San Fran way back in 2019 just before the NFL draft. He scrubbed his social media of pro-Donald Trump and anti-Colin Kaepernick posts because the 49ers had their eyes on him. Nevertheless, Trump congratulated Bosa for going to the 49ers as the second pick in the draft:

Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2019

Advertisement

49ers fans may not have looked too kindly on Bosa’s hat, but it might not matter because of his value to the team.

“Bosa's preferred presidential candidate isn't likely to be popular with a non-significant contingent of San Francisco's fans, but as long as he keeps pressuring QBs and helping the 49ers pick up wins, they'll likely continue to overlook his off-field antics and political opinions,” Daniel Chavkin writes at The Sporting News.

Predictably, NBC edited Bosa’s moment from its clip of the interview on X. However, the network later deleted that post and replaced it with the unedited interview.

Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Isaac Guerendo join Melissa Stark to reflect on the 49ers victory over the Cowboys, and the trio get presented championship belts for National Tight Ends Day. pic.twitter.com/s9O2qLOHxM — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 28, 2024

It also doesn’t come as a shock that leftists are playing the game of “what happened to the people who said that sports shouldn’t be political?” Granted, there might be some validity to those assertions, but Bosa flashing a hat on TV for a couple of seconds is a far cry from players kneeling during the national anthem or networks broadcasting the divisive “black national anthem” before games.

The NFL star has at least one fan: his mom. Cheryl Bosa posted a reel on Instagram celebrating her son, complete with the hashtag #BOSAFORTRUMP.

Bosa showed off his MAGA hat the day after a Texas Tech player showed off a handwritten message on his t-shirt during a game:

Advertisement

Texas Tech Kicker fakes field goal and scores a TD. Shows off shirt that says “Trump ‘24 MAGA”



👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/IVn1KgEpul — Coleton Furlow (@coletonfurlow) October 26, 2024

There are only a few days left in this election, and we could use your support to help us defeat Kamala Harris and her left-wing enablers. One way you can do that is by becoming a VIP member. VIPs get deeper dives into important issues, podcasts, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience — while having a heck of a lot of fun.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today!