NFL Star Shares Pro-Trump Message During Post-Game Interview

Chris Queen | 12:32 PM on October 28, 2024
AP Photo/Eakin Howard

One of the most entertaining things about is when players crash an interview with the coach or another player. The players can “hit and run” and say something quick into the mic, or they can become a surprise second interview subject. Either way, the spontaneity of those moments makes them fun.

Advertisement

After the Sunday Night Football game, in which the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys, NBC reporter Melissa Stark was interviewing the three players of the game for the 49ers. San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa ran up behind the foursome, pointing to his hat, which was a white hat with MAGA emblazoned on it in gold embroidery.

Bosa’s teammates looked on awkwardly as he jumped into the frame and ran off, while Stark said, “All right, Nick Bosa with a message there." Then the interview continued without comment.

A reporter asked Bosa about the incident, and the 27-year-old barely commented on it.

It's a risky move for Bosa, considering that he plays in one of the most left-wing cities in the nation, which also happens to be in Kamala Harris’ hometown. Bosa knew the risks of playing in San Fran way back in 2019 just before the NFL draft. He scrubbed his social media of pro-Donald Trump and anti-Colin Kaepernick posts because the 49ers had their eyes on him. Nevertheless, Trump congratulated Bosa for going to the 49ers as the second pick in the draft:

Advertisement

49ers fans may not have looked too kindly on Bosa’s hat, but it might not matter because of his value to the team.

“Bosa's preferred presidential candidate isn't likely to be popular with a non-significant contingent of San Francisco's fans, but as long as he keeps pressuring QBs and helping the 49ers pick up wins, they'll likely continue to overlook his off-field antics and political opinions,” Daniel Chavkin writes at The Sporting News.

Predictably, NBC edited Bosa’s moment from its clip of the interview on X. However, the network later deleted that post and replaced it with the unedited interview.

It also doesn’t come as a shock that leftists are playing the game of “what happened to the people who said that sports shouldn’t be political?” Granted, there might be some validity to those assertions, but Bosa flashing a hat on TV for a couple of seconds is a far cry from players kneeling during the national anthem or networks broadcasting the divisive “black national anthem” before games.

The NFL star has at least one fan: his mom. Cheryl Bosa posted a reel on Instagram celebrating her son, complete with the hashtag #BOSAFORTRUMP.

Bosa showed off his MAGA hat the day after a Texas Tech player showed off a handwritten message on his t-shirt during a game:

Advertisement

There are only a few days left in this election, and we could use your support to help us defeat Kamala Harris and her left-wing enablers. One way you can do that is by becoming a VIP member. VIPs get deeper dives into important issues, podcasts, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience — while having a heck of a lot of fun.

A PJ Media VIP membership is a tremendous value on its own, but you can use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off! What are you waiting for? Sign up today

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: SPORTS

Recommended

Stop Everything and Watch the Most Powerful Trump Ad You've Ever Seen Victoria Taft
How to Stage an Intervention on 70 Million TDS Sufferers Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Swinging Hard in the Closing Days, and It's Fun to Watch Stephen Kruiser
Today in Kamala Harris Cringeworthy Astroturfing Operations... Stephen Green
There's Something Weird Going On With the Media Coverage of Kamala Harris and Her Marxist Father Scott Pinsker
Handwriting Expert Confirms Allegations That J6 'Whistleblower' Lied Under Oath Bryan S. Jung

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Enraged L.A. Times Editors Quit Because Paper Didn’t Endorse Harris
Massive, Glaring Elephant in the Room That the Rogan-Trump Interview Ignored
You Haven’t Fully Lived Until a Thai Masseuse Has Destroyed Your Soft Tissue
Advertisement