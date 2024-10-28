Scary High Prices Hit Halloween Sweets, Costumes

The most terrifying sight this Halloween could be a candy price tag, thanks to the Zombie President and his Wicked Witch VP.

The Biden-Harris trend of holiday-spoiling inflation continues this year, threatening to eat Americans’ bank accounts alive and reduce their budgets to skeletal proportions. America under a Democrat administration is a real-life horror movie, and it’s not entertaining.

KRON San Francisco reported that some businesses have turned from chocolate to cheaper candies this year to cope with costs. Chocolate prices have gone up for a while now under the Biden-Harris misadministration, and this year is no different. But even non-chocolate candies are more pricey too.

Retailers are stocking their shelves with less chocolate and more gummies and licorice, which are more economical choices, according to Reuters. Candy such as Sour Patch Kids, Twizzlers Ghosts and products made by Mondelez are replacing pricier chocolate options… [but] non-chocolate candy prices have jumped by double digits. Industry experts say that seasonal chocolate costs are 7.5% higher than they were in 2023.

The costs of chocolate have reportedly gone up over 40% since 2020, when Donald Trump was last in office. That’s even higher than other food prices, KRON San Francisco explained, because of rising cocoa costs. In fact, the price of cocoa could end up forcing a 14% cut in candy production.

As noted above, retailers are feeling the pain as much as their customers. Already “heavily-indebted” U.S. retailers are now looking at a 5% drop in Halloween spending, with greeting cards and costumes set to be even more often included among Americans’ budget cuts than candy, according to The Star. “Inflation, high operational costs, and reduced consumer spending have been especially challenging for brick-and-mortar retailers, and online retailers have struggled with steep competition from eCommerce giants like Amazon,” Debevoise & Plimpton LLP’s Erica Weisgerber said.

The Washington Times highlighted two polls showing that Americans are spooked by high prices this Halloween. For instance, financial services company Lending Tree‘s poll showed 59% of respondents planning to cut purchases of candy, party supplies, or decorations this year.

The Halloween & Costume Association, a trade group of 30 costume companies, commissioned the Harris Poll to survey 2,090 adults nationally about their spending plans. The findings, released Thursday, show that 53% said rising costs would impact their plans, with price being the top factor in choosing a costume.

“Target’s lowest price on Halloween candy bags is $5.99 now,” commented Edgar Dworsky, who is the founder of the food inflation-tracking website Consumer World. “That is not low to me. And I have seen unit prices of over $9 a pound, with over 50 cents an ounce being common.”

Kids in hand-me-down costumes could find cheaper candy and fewer decorated houses this All Hallows’ Eve. Let’s hope that next year, the undead zombie-in-chief and his ghoulish crew will be out of the White House and that Trump will make Halloween great — and affordable — again.