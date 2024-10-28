Chris Cuomo Accidentally Cuts an Ad for Donald Trump

Chris Cuomo may be a Trump hater, but on his podcast, he accidentally made the case for electing him.

In a recent episode of his podcast, “The Chris Cuomo Project,” Chris Cuomo provided insights into what he believes will determine the outcome of the 2024 election. Cuomo emphasized the importance of several key factors that could influence voter sentiment and ultimately shape the electoral outcome.

Most of what he had to say was nothing earth-shattering, to be honest. But he did touch upon the rhetoric coming from the Democrats.

“You have some low-level culture war fruit, but I don't really think that matters. You have pain in the pocketbook,” he said. “And yes, there is a story to be told that we're doing better in terms of most other places, major economies recovering or not recovering from the pandemic. But do you really care if, at the end of the day, things cost more? Probably not.”

Cuomo said this is what Kamala has to deal with, “which is why they're pushing the Trump is a despot thing because they're trying to make something more important than your pocketbook.”

He isn’t convinced it’s a solid strategy.

“And I don't know that that works, and I don't know that they should even be playing at it, frankly, because I don't think they beat Trump in a battle to the bottom of grievance,” he said.

“I do not think they win that,” he continued. “The ‘he's a despot’ versus ‘you're a commie,’ I think she loses. And not because I think she's a commie—I think that's absurd, I also think the idea that he's a despot is absurd.”

Cuomo went on to say a lot of things that, despite saying he doesn’t think Trump is a despot, he doesn’t like him, thinks poorly of him, and wants him to lose, but this part stuck out to me.

“You gotta stop thinking that the people who support Trump are like Trump, that they speak like Trump, that they act like Trump. They don't,” he said. “They want to hire Trump to do a dirty job. They want him to be a virus to the political corpus. They want him to disrupt, to destroy, to demean those that they disrespect and dislike, the system that they distrust and despise.”

Cuomo continued, “They want someone to do what they believe has been done to them and that they cannot do themselves.”

He’s right.

“That's why they don't care that he exhibits terrible behavior because they're putting him into a terrible place,” Cuomo continued. “If you're sending somebody into the jungle, do you really care if they're a savage? You see what I'm saying?“

"You may not agree. You may not accept. You may not like, but that's what it is."

Whoa! Chris Cuomo gets it.



This is wild to watch... The tide is turning.pic.twitter.com/wZk91kkEu3 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 27, 2024

This is coming from a guy who hates Trump and doesn't want him to win, yet he clearly understands why Trump has such an enthusiastic following and is willing to explain that in a relatively honest way. As someone who didn't support Trump for most of the 2016 presidential campaign, what sold me on him was the fact that he was the fighter that Republicans have desperately wanted.