The Morning Briefing: All of This Hunter Biden Stuff Might Have Been Helpful Four Years Ago

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It has been almost two years since Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter, which he has since rebranded with the gentlemen's club name "X", and the leftists haven't toned down any of their shrieking about it. To them, Musk is a thought criminal who allows people from all across the political spectrum to express themselves. He is Public Enemy Number Two (Donald Trump still tops the list) to them because he broke their precious stranglehold on social media.

Leftists enjoyed social media hegemony in the nightmare that was the 2020 United States presidential election. Twitter and Facebook disenfranchised anyone ("Present") who didn't toe the Democratic line regarding any opinions that got in the way of getting rid of Donald Trump. New media joined hands with old media to cheerlead for the Democrats in ways we'd never seen before.

One of the biggest stories that should have been but wasn't was that of Hunter Biden's laptop, which the Dems insisted didn't even exist. The suppression of that story provided Joey Scranton's son with all kinds of cover. It essentially put Hunter in a protective bubble until after the election.

Once the public was allowed to scrutinize and openly discuss the younger Biden, things began to unravel for him. Yesterday, Hunter Biden had to deal with some consequences, which Kevin wrote about:

Update 4:40 p.m.: In yet another update, Hunter Biden has decided to plead guilty to the tax charges against him. Rather than a special Alford plea as mentioned before, Hunter is just going to go with a plain old, "Yeah, I did it" guilty plea. Too bad. A trial would have likely given us a glimpse into the First Son's skanky world of shagging spendy prostitutes after hoovering Electric Kool-aid (crack) with bribe money he took from China, Ukraine, Russia, and God knows where else. This story will be updated as many times as Hunter changes his plea.

I led off talking about the suppression of the laptop story not because everything shady about Hunter Biden is related to that, but because I want to point out that it would have been helpful for the United States' electorate to have had the opportunity to at least begin a discussion about what he was up to before his father was elected president.

Hunter Biden is a bottomless pit of sleaze, side-hustle grift, and outright criminality. Even the most cursory examination of his "career" reveals that he's the kind of guy you would definitely not want to be associated with the leader of the free world. Had the American people been given the chance to take a closer look at Hunter's various dealings, Joe Biden might not have gotten elected even with the help of the Magic Mail-In Ballot Machine. Many polls taken since 2020 have borne that out.

I used the word "might" in the headline because there is a very good chance that the Hunter Biden laptop October surprise wouldn't have meant a thing because of something you all know I despise: early voting.

While I will grant that in this hyper-partisan era it should be easy to figure out one's presidential vote well ahead of time, I still think that the American people should have as much time as possible to make up their minds. The November election shouldn't be held in October.

The possibility exists that any honest conversation about Hunter Biden in October of 2020 might have spared the Republic the thuggish, dictatorial reign of Joe Biden's handlers.

So, while it's good to see that some justice is being done despite the best efforts of Joe Biden's Department of Justice to give Hunter a pass, it's far too late to do the country any good.

