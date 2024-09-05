Click Here to Read Kamala Harris's Next Flip-Flop Before It Even Happens!

In today's most shocking news, Kamala Harris has yet to flip-flop on a radical position she held during her mercifully short-lived 2020 presidential campaign. But don't you fret. This video only just started making the rounds and she still has two months to deny that her sudden total reversal is anything but a sudden total reversal.

Advertisement

We've already seen Harris embrace "some form of reparations" in 2019, a position she now refuses to get nailed down on. A report in Tuesday's Washington Post wanted to learn "how Harris feels now, five years after expressing support in her first presidential campaign [and] how high the issue rests in her priorities," but the "Harris campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment on her current position."

But trying to have it both ways isn't a flip-flop, is it? And I'd wager that Harris will continue to try and do just that because there's no way the State Steno Pool is going to press her hard enough on reparations to risk causing a split in her creaking coalition.

Harris's flip-flops on fracking, an electric vehicle mandate, eliminating private health insurance, the border wall, defunding the police, and the Green New Deal are all well-documented. And, of course, provide zero clue as to how she'd actually govern. But if you believe the Marxist-reared, Berkeley progressive has changed her stripes in any way, I have a bridge over the San Francisco Bay to sell you.

Harris is the "say anything" candidate, more so than any other I can remember in more than 40 years of watching presidential elections. When she can be coaxed into saying anything at all that wasn't scripted, that is.

Advertisement

Most of us are probably fortunate enough to have forgotten Harris's cringeworthy 2019 campaign stop at a South Carolina barbershop with rapper Uncle Luke. The Bay Area child of PhDs was earning the all-important street cred that carried her almost to the Iowa caucuses.

One person she spoke with wanted to go beyond simple reparations. "You should write laws for black people. Don't group us in with everybody else."

2019 Harris nodded and said, "That's right."

Here's the clip:

"You should write laws for black people. Don't group us in with everybody else."



Kamala Harris, nodding: "That's right" pic.twitter.com/qJkf6i23r0 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 5, 2024

Just think of it: special laws just for certain colors of people. Legally, the races could live apart. We'd exist in a state of apart-ness. An apart-ness state, to coin a phrase. I think maybe there's a word for that already in some sort of Dutch language, but I can't quite put my finger on it.

Neither 2024 Harris nor her campaign has yet to respond to requests for comment, but if she has the dexterity for just one more flip-flop, saying "that's right" to legal apartheid would probably have to be it.

Snark aside, Harris has a worrisome — to put it lightly — tendency to agree with whomever she's speaking with. Whether that's because she has no firm convictions of her own, doesn't know enough to disagree, or simply lacks a spine is immaterial. Because, whatever the reason, it means she lacks the right stuff to serve as the chief of a small business, much less as the president of the United States.

Advertisement

Recommended: $100 Billion AI Company Says It Must STEAL to Make Money

You need more cocktail-fueled fun and I need to start buying better booze. So become a VIP or VIP Gold supporter during our 50% off SAVEAMERICA promotion and gain access to tons of exclusive content, including the twice-weekly "Five O'Clock Somewhere" video live chat with Stephen Kruiser and Yours Truly.