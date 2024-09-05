BREAKING: Hunter Biden Change Plea in Tax Evasion Case, Totally Won't Get Pardoned by Daddy

Hunter Biden has pulled the bat chute on his tax evasion defense and has decided to plead guilty to tax evasion, sort of...

Shortly before jury selection began, Hunter's lawyer, Abby Lowe, told the court that Hunter plans to enter what's called an Alford plea.

FACT-O-RAMA! An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but recognizes the prosecution has the necessary evidence to prove guilt. It usually results in a reduction in sentence. In West Virgina, it is referred to as a "Kennedy plea."

The indictment included three felonies and six misdemeanor charges involving taxes on $1.4 million, which has since been paid.

According to Jen Van Laar at our sister site RedState:

At a pre-trial motions hearing on August 21, it became clear that as the evidence was presented, it would be quite embarrassing for the First Family, as prosecutors would be forced to call witnesses and introduce documentation to prove that millions of dollars in expenses were business expenses and not personal. That meant that women Hunter had allegedly paid for sex would testify, and receipts from an online dating site would be brought before the jury and the American public.

Special counsel David Weiss, who tried to sneak in a sweet plea deal for Hunter that a judge rebuffed, alleges that Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020."

Weiss further stated that Hunter "subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company, Owasco, PC by withdrawing millions from the company outside of the payroll and tax withholding process that it was designed to perform."

According to the indictment, Hunter's “business expenses” included:

$43,693 to stay at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood

$30,000 for his daughter’s tuition at Columbia Law School

$11,500 for two nights with an escort

$3,947 at a strip club

$1,727 for a Lamborghini rental

$275 for dinner at the Nobu restaurant

Hunter is still awaiting sentencing for his three felony convictions for buying a gun while hyped up on crack.

Joe Biden publicly stated he would not pardon Hunter, but if you believe that, I'd like to sell you Dottoe, my invisible unicorn.

The court is in recess until 2 p.m. ET. This story will be updated as becomes necessary.