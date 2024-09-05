Secret Video: Manhattan Attorney’s Office Spokesman Says Bragg’s Case Against Trump is ‘Nonsense’

Robert Spencer | 5:02 PM on September 05, 2024
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

It has been obvious right from the beginning that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump was a half-baked mélange of wild exaggeration, unwarranted conclusions, and legal sleight of hand, all in pursuit of allowing Bragg’s fellow Democrats to intone sanctimoniously that Trump was a “convicted felon.” 

In a refreshing twist, however, now a top spokesman for Bragg’s own home base, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, has admitted as much, calling Bragg’s case “nonsense.” As of this writing on Thursday afternoon, the poor fellow is not yet looking for new employment, but he may be soon. 

Nicholas Biase, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office’s chief spokesman, didn’t mean to out Bragg as a corrupt, politically motivated destroyer of our legal system. He did so in a private conversation with a woman who turned out to be an undercover operative for podcaster Steven Crowder. Instead of impressing his date, Biase ended up on Crowder’s “Mug Club,” ripping into his boss in front of the whole aghast world.

The too-outspoken spokesman has, of course, now apologized and backtracked, but the damage is done. Nicholas Biase showed himself, however inadvertently, to be capable of independent thought. Although he has rushed back to the leftist reservation and pleaded to be allowed to remain there, whether his masters will treat him mercifully or cast him into the outer darkness remains to be seen. 

Crowder posted thirteen minutes of Biase talking with his date on social media Thursday. Bragg, according to Biase, was “just stacking charges and rearranging things just to make it fit a case.” Biase also says, at various points in the video, what he thinks of the case against Trump: “Honestly, I think the case is nonsense.” “It’s a perversion of justice.” “It’s a travesty of justice.” “It’s a mockery of justice.” As if that weren’t enough, he adds that “the whole thing is disgusting,” and observes, “That’s why he [Trump] is surging in the polls.” 

The New York Post reported Thursday that Biase “said he’d known Bragg for 15 years and previously worked with him at SDNY,” that is, the Southern District of New York. After this, however, it’s unlikely that Bragg will take Biase along to his next job, particularly since Biase ascribed Bragg’s determination to get Trump no matter how much he had to bend the law to do it as a manifestation of the prosecutor’s overpowering ambition.

“He wants to be something,” Biase said. “A mayor? I’m not sure what he wants to be, but I know he’s not happy just being the DA of New York County. Before he decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was? You do now.” 

That’s true. And while Bragg’s name is more infamous than famous and he will go down in history as one of the destroyers of the republic, his legal persecution of Trump is quite popular, even taken seriously in leftist circles. He may indeed end up in some political office, but if he does, that would also be a sign of the deep illness of the American body politic these days.

Now that the video has come out, Biase is, of course, deeply sorry. He insists that “he made the remarks in a private setting with someone he’d ‘just met’ and was trying to ‘impress.’” Biase certainly isn’t the first man to try to impress a woman by casting his work as tremendously important and interesting. Still, how could he have thought that being critical of his boss and saying things that cast Donald Trump as the victim in the legal proceedings against him could possibly impress someone in New York City?

Related: PBS's Failed Attempt to Cook Up a New Trump Scandal Shows Again How the Media is Worse Than Useless

Biase even went so far as to criticize another politically motivated Trump persecutor, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, for the likelihood that he will imprison Trump in a couple of weeks over his own flimsy case. “This guy is probably going to try to lock him up,” Biase said. “And there is going to be, it’s going to be ugly… They are so obsessed with getting him.” 

When his date asked him who was so obsessed with getting Trump, he answered, “The Democrats … It affects his candidacy if he’s a convicted felon.” Biase didn’t think this would work: “Those felonies did nothing to stop Trump from running … In fact, they made him more relevant.” 

New York State Attorney General Letitia James also got low marks from Biase for her civil fraud case against Trump: “Every real estate person in New York does what he did. Nobody’s ever been charged with this … You know, it’s a perversion of justice.” 

Yes, it is. And it’s good of Nicholas Biase to be able to acknowledge that, even in what he thought was a private conversation. That he would have to apologize for doing so is an indication of just how much trouble the nation is really in.

Robert Spencer

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 28 books, including many bestsellers such as The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades), The Truth About Muhammad, The History of Jihad, and The Critical Qur’an. His latest book is Muhammad: A Critical Biography. Spencer has led seminars on Islam and jihad for the FBI, the United States Central Command, United States Army Command and General Staff College, the U.S. Army’s Asymmetric Warfare Group, the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), the Justice Department’s Anti-Terrorism Advisory Council and the U.S. intelligence community. He is a senior fellow with the Center for Security Policy. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: DONALD TRUMP ALVIN BRAGG

