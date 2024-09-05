Guess Who Showed Up as Cops Were Arresting Fani Willis' Daughter

Just when you thought you were safe from headlines about Fani Willis, she somehow manages to make news. This time, Fani is in the news not for something she did but because she inserted herself into her daughter’s legal issues.

This week, we’ve learned that police arrested Fani’s daughter Kinaya Willis on Aug. 24 for driving with a suspended license in Tyrone, Ga., a suburban area south of Atlanta. Atlanta News First has the details:

Around 7 p.m. on Aug. 24, a Tyrone police officer saw a Nissan Altima with “a female driver holding a cellphone to her ear” on Highway 74 near the intersection of Carriage Oaks Drive in Tyrone, the officer wrote in his incident report. The officer pulled over the Altima and told the driver, identified as Kinaya Willis, that she had violated Georgia’s Hands-Free Law. He said Willis explained to him that she was using her phone while driving because her mother called her “related to her pregnancy.” The officer said he ran Willis’ license and found that it “was suspended as of May 13, 2024 for driving on a suspended license.”

As an officer was putting Kinaya Willis in handcuffs, who showed up? That’s right, mom to the rescue. Fani Willis said that she was there to retrieve her daughter’s car, but she also engaged officers about the situation.

“‘I’m Fani, nice to meet you,’ the DA introduced herself, before authorities explained the situation,” Law and Crime reports. “‘Apparently her license is suspended,’ an officer said, prompting Willis to reply: ‘News to me. Okay.’”

No big deal, right? She’s doing what any mom would do and helping out her child in a bind. What makes this story even more interesting is who showed up with Fani.

The district attorney showed up with none other than Nathan Wade, her allegedly former lover and special prosecutor (emphasis on “special”) in her attempt to bring down Donald Trump and thus make herself famous. Even though Willis and Wade claimed in their testimony about their inappropriate relationship that they were no longer a couple, here he was alongside Willis.

“The appearance of Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade together at a personal event such as her own daughter’s arrest raises the prospect that the romance has been rekindled, if it ever ceased,” reports the New York Sun. “When officers asked during the video if Ms. Willis and Mr. Wade were the arrestee’s parents, Ms. Willis said Mr. Wade was ‘just a friend.’”

We don’t know if Kiyana Willis has an attorney yet (or if Wade will represent her), but she will appear before a judge on Oct. 24 for arraignment on the charges. In addition to her suspended license charge, the officer gave her a warning for “unlawful use of a wireless device.”

Regardless of what’s next for Kiyana Willis, we can all agree that it’s a bad look for Fani to show up while the officer is present — it smacks of trying to throw her influence around — as well as showing up with Wade when the two of them will have to appear before an appellate court in December, once again to discuss their inappropriate relationship. Of course, we can count on one thing: Fani’s gonna Fani.