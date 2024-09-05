EXCLUSIVE: FOIA Docs Confirm USDA Lied About Chinese Bird Flu Research Partnership

You might have assumed that a bioengineered virus, funded by the U.S. government, escaping from a CCP lab and triggering a years-long worldwide economic meltdown would be enough to cut off the gravy train to Chinese research institutions for gain-of-function research.

Advertisement

But that would be entirely too reasonable of a remedial action.

Instead, U.S. government agencies are still, in 2024, funneling cash to government-run Chinese labs for exactly the kind of tinkering that caused COVID-19 — and they’re lying about it, under oath, so far with no consequences.

In March, in a congressional hearing, Congressman Ben Cline asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about the joint research conducted by the USDA in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). This research includes at least $1 million in public money sent to the CCP for bird flu gain-of-function studies.

Vilsack’s response: “It’s really not a collaboration per se… To my knowledge there is not [data] sharing...all of this is basically walled off, so everything we’re doing stays with us, it doesn’t necessarily go to the UK or to China.” [Emphasis added]

As I reported on at the time, a few weeks following this committee hearing, a handful of congressmen sent a letter to Vilsack demanding greater transparency on the alleged non-collaboration with the CAS on bird flu. Radio silence from the Biden regime was the reply; no answer has been forthcoming as of August.

Advertisement

Related: Is Congressional Action to Stop Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Research Underway?

Government stonewalling notwithstanding, lo and behold, FOIA requests by White Coat Waste Project uncovered damning evidence that the United States Department of Agriculture is, indeed, sharing its bird flu gain-of-function research data with the CAS and that Tom Vilsack lied to Congress (a crime) when he claimed the department wasn’t.

From the 2021 USDA grant application for the gain-of-function research collaboration — literally titled “US-UK-China Collab: Predictive Phylogenetics For Evolutionary and Transmission Dynamics of Newly Emerging Avian Influenza Viruses” — via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

The PI and Co-PI, Dr. Darrell R. Kapczynski and Dr. Daniel R. Perez, will be responsible for overall management of the project. Dr. Kapczynski has experience as a USDA-ARS Lead Scientist in the Mucosal Immunology and the Avian Influenza research programs… On a yearly basis, the Pi or Co-PI will perform sites visits to the UK or China groups in order to evaluate progress and share results on site and identify additional research opportunities.

On page 13 of the document, a letter on official USDA letterhead by principal investigator Darrell R. Kapczynski, USDA research microbiologist, describes the “tri-country” partnership:

Advertisement

I am writing to formally confirm that we intend to collaborate on the project “US-UK-China Collab: Predictive phylogenetics for evolutionary and transmission dynamics of newly emerging avian influenza viruses". This tri-country proposal includes Dr. Paul Digard, PhD as the project director from the UK (submitted through BBSRC) and Dr. Wenjen Liu, Ph.D, as project director from China (submitted through National Academy of Sciences China).

There is a lot more malfeasance to sort through, unearthed by WCW Project, and I may get to the rest of it in due time, but the bottom line is that AG Sec Tom Vilsack lied to Congress, which is a felony, and the same kind of CCP-U.S. government collusion that unleashed COVID on the world is still going on to this day, with potentially disastrous consequences.