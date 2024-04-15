Congressional Action to Stop Bird Flu Gain-of-Function Research Underway?

You’re unlikely to receive any information regarding what the biomedical state is up to vis a vis gain-of-function research on bird flu — all you’ll get instead is self-serving pharmaceutical industry propaganda — which is why it falls to independent media to pick up the slack.

Via White Coat Waste Project (emphasis added):

In February, a White Coat Waste Project (WCW) investigation exposed how the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has wasted at least $1 million of taxpayers’ money on an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party-controlled Chinese Academy of Sciences (the Wuhan animal lab’s parent organization) and a Wuhan lab white coat on dangerous bird flu gain-of-function experiments. Now, a group of 18 Republican and Democratic Congress members is demanding answers in a letter to Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. In the letter spearheaded by Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY), who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the lawmakers cite WCW’s recent investigation and write, “We are disturbed by recent reports about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) collaboration with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-linked Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) on bird flu research. This research, funded by American taxpayers, could potentially generate dangerous new lab-created virus strains that threaten our national security and public health.”

Here is the letter from Rep. Langworthy to USDA boss Tom Vilsack.

In a statement to PJ Media, Senior VP of the White Coat Waste Project, Justin Goodman said the following (emphasis added):

After what happened in Wuhan, and now with bird flu outbreaks worldwide, it's reckless for the USDA to waste tax dollars on dangerous animal experiments that intentionally soup up bird flu viruses in collaboration with the Wuhan lab's CCP-run parent organization, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and an experimenter affiliated with the notorious Wuhan lab that likely caused COVID and covered it up. We commend Rep. Nick Langworthy and his bipartisan colleagues for holding the USDA accountable for its perilous partnership with unaccountable CCP-tied animal experimenters on bird flu gain-of-function studies, and we're urging Congress to ensure the USDA does not ship another red cent of taxpayers’ money to animal labs in China, Russia, and other hostile nations. Taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to foot the bill for animal experiments with foreign adversaries that supercharge viruses and can cause pandemics or create bioweapons. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!

It's no hyperbole to say that stopping this gravy train to unaccountable offshore labs for dangerous gain-of-function work could make the ultimate difference in stopping COVID 2.0 — only perhaps deadlier than the original pandemic — before it happens.

