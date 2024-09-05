Okay, Old Joe Biden Has Dementia, But Does the Entire State Department Have It, Too?

The whole world knows that Old Joe Biden is in the throes of severe cognitive decline, but the latest news from inside the Beltway suggests that he isn’t the only one. The Biden-Harris regime’s attempt to end the Israel-Hamas war in time for Kamala Harris to carry Michigan and Minnesota is as naïve as it is craven: the regime seems to be laboring under the illusion that both sides are equivalent and are negotiating in good faith.

Advertisement

Now a new revelation about the regime’s reaction to Hamas’ murder of six Israeli hostages casts even more doubt on the ability of the foreign policy “experts” in the White House and State Department to think straight.

Axios reported Wednesday that “one of the main questions raised during a meeting President Biden and Vice President Harris had with their national security team on Monday was whether there is a hostage-release and ceasefire in Gaza deal Hamas would ever agree to.”

Hey, Joe and Kamala, I can answer that one for you right now, and you’ll be delighted to know that the answer is yes: there is a ceasefire deal that Hamas would accept. It goes like this: Israel withdraws all its forces from Gaza, frees all of its jihadi prisoners, allows Hamas to reassert its control in Gaza, and sends Hamas billions so it can rebuild its terror tunnels and murder more Israeli civilians in the recurrence of the October 7 massacre that it has repeatedly vowed to carry out.

Hamas would also accept Israel voluntarily relinquishing its sovereignty and evacuating its entire population from the regime. But otherwise, no, there is no deal that Hamas would accept, and Old Joe and his would-be successor should know that.

Not only do Biden and Harris not know it, however, but it looks as if the State Department doesn’t, either. Axios adds that “Biden and his top advisers were shocked after Hamas killed six hostages, among them U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and have started to rethink the way forward in the negotiations over the deal.”

Advertisement

Shocked? This has to be a joke, right? What do “Biden and his top advisers” think Hamas is? The Rotary Club? Old Joe and his handlers should know that it doesn’t matter how much they “rethink the way forward in the negotiations over the deal,” for Hamas was founded in August 1988 as an Islamic alternative to the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s secularism and willingness to negotiate.

The Hamas Charter rejected the “peace process” as inimical to Islamic principles: “[Peace] initiatives, the so-called peaceful solutions, and the international conferences to resolve the Palestinian problem, are all contrary to the beliefs of the Islamic Resistance Movement. For renouncing any part of Palestine means renouncing part of the religion; the nationalism of the Islamic Resistance Movement is part of its faith, the movement educates its members to adhere to its principles and to raise the banner of Allah over their homeland as they fight their Jihad: ‘Allah is the all-powerful, but most people are not aware.’”

Hamas has never wavered from these principles. It negotiates with infidels only on the basis delineated in Islamic law: when the Muslims are losing and need time to gather their strength to fight again more effectively, they can conclude a temporary truce with non-Muslims for a period of up to ten years.

This does not amount to a lasting peace; the jihad imperative remains paramount. Hamas was always oriented toward the destruction of Israel and still is. Biden and his handlers, however, are treating as if it were a Western political entity that is happy to compromise and come to a lasting agreement that is acceptable to all sides.

Advertisement

Related: Harris Proves She’s Not Hostile to Israel by Appointing Liaison to Jews Who Hates Israel

Yet Biden-Harris regime wonks are as oblivious as ever. One said, "We still think the deal is the only way to save the lives of the hostages and stop the war. But the executions not only increased our sense of urgency but also called into question Hamas' willingness to do a deal of any kind.” No kidding, really?

Will these geniuses in Foggy Bottom ever realize that Hamas is never going to approach negotiations in good faith or as anything other than a means to soak the infidel and wring from him as many concessions as possible? Almost certainly not. Like virtually everyone else in Washington, they’ve amassed long careers of failure and keep on getting rewarded and treated as reliable authorities every time they fail anew. So for them, there’s no downside. But given the true nature of Hamas, they’re in for many more “shocks.”