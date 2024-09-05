Stand Up America! This Is What Will Happen if Kamala Harris Wins, Part 1: Free Speech Is Toast.

The Operation Mockingbird mainstream media mudpuppies are working overtime to hide the fact that Kamala Harris, if "elected," will rule the United States like a tyrant and finish the job Barack Obama started to "fundamentally change" the United States of America.

I wrote "elected" because some of the most brilliant minds working in the world of honest news believe that the apparatchiks plan to lie for the next two months and pretend that Harris and Trump are "neck and neck" in the polls so they can steal another election, install Harris, and hand the United States over to the globalists looking to gut America and enslave We the People.

Let's open this article by watching the potential Harridan-in-Chief smile and brag about her power:

"With the stroke of my pen…"

Now let's talk about those "fundamental changes" we can look forward to if Kamala somehow wins.

Au revoir, free speech

Under the guise of "combatting hate speech," Harris will attack the First Amendment. You can expect Twitter to be the first casualty. Listen as Kamala tells us her plans to use the Department of Justice (DOJ) to censor us and "hold social media platforms accountable" for what she deems hate speech.

Kamala: I will direct the DOJ to censor "misinformation and hate" online





Translation: Kamala intends to use the FBI to arrest people who say things she doesn't want them to say and will use the DOJ to send those people to prison. You know, like what we see happening all over the UK.

FACT-O-RAMA! What you are about to watch and read regarding the death of free speech in the UK is a harbinger of what will happen here in the U.S. if Kamala Harris wins.

Watch this gentleman in the UK speak about how he was told that his social media posts about trans insanity were "offensive" but did not break the law and that he would be arrested if he continued "not breaking the law" with his opinions.

Yes, he was arrested.



This army veteran was arrested for "causing anxiety" after retweeting a meme.

This man was arrested for "malicious communications" for a meme mocking transgender codswallop.

This woman was busted for "stirring up racial hatred" after complaining about the terrifying number of stabbings that "asylum seekers" commit against natural-born Brits.

This judge, Judge GUY KERL, let a pedo with sex abuse images walk free while sentencing a man who mad an offensive Facebook post to 20 months in jail.

PEDANTICS-O-RAMA! England exploded in violence after it reports surfaced that an "asylum seeker" stabbed three British girls to death. It turns out the animal who killed the kids was born in England. His parents were Rwandan "asylum seekers" at one point. British media used this triviality to attack angry Brits as violent, racist "far-right wingers" for standing up to the attacks and have arrested over 1,000 people, including a 13-year-old girl who allegedly punched and kicked a hotel door where "asylum seekers" were living.

I am unsure if any of these Muslim blokes were arrested for beating the potato salad out of traffic cops.

Muslim immigrants beat up traffic warden in Birmingham UK.

But if the English police treat these guys pummeling their cops the same way they treated Muslim rapists, I can only assume that they are still on the streets.

The same police arresting natural-born Brits sat on their hands for roughly 18 years as Asian grooming gangs gang rapists, 85% of whom were Pakistani Muslims, raped up to a million English girls and women for fear of being called "racist" if they stopped the carnage.

This is the work of the globalists looking to install the New World Order, just as the World Economic Forum (WEF) "predicted" years ago, which you will see in this video below.

Please pay attention to the other "predictions" as some of them are already coming true, especially the part about "welcoming" the third world into Western nations, you know, because of "climate change."

Meat will be a special treat.

What have we learned?

We've learned that Kamala Harris is a seething, power-starved communist and globalist stooge.

We've learned that the Constitution is under the gun and if what we are seeing in the UK is an omen, free speech is likely to be the first to go.

"But KDJ," you're asking, "what's the end game?"

As my friend Robert Spencer pointed out in this article below, which I highly suggest you read as it is nothing less than a forewarning of what will happen here in the U.S., global Muslim domination is the goal.

As Robert points out, England now has roughly 3,000 mosques and 130 Sharia courts. Muslim studies are taught in every school.

Did I mention that, as Robert points out, a vast majority of England's Muslims don't work? They get paid by the nation to live in and conquer Jolly Olde England. If you think the stabbings and rapes are out of control now, wait until the takeover is complete.

What can you do to stop this insanity? Fight for free speech. You've been "tolerant" of the Democrats' insanity long enough.

Muslim Marxists are once again rioting at American universities. Illegal immigrants are "allegedly" taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colo., and Chicago. You think you're town and your home are safe? That's cute.

It's time to roll up your sleeves and get into the fight while you can.

I wish I were kidding when I say the battle for our future is in the hands of We the People and not our military, but it's true.

So fight back while you can, my fellow American. England is our future. You owe it to your kids and grandchildren.