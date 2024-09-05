Welcome Aboard: College Profs Backing Trump

A group of university professors are circulating a petition and a statement among their colleagues to support the Republican ticket in the upcoming presidential election. The project is titled "Lesser Evil." These professors are not MAGA-hatted hardcore conservatives, but citing Adam Smith, they have reached the logical conclusion that fundamental freedoms will be better preserved under a Republican administration than a Democratic one. The project is the brainchild of Daniel Klein, a professor at George Mason University, and Daniel Mahoney, professor emeritus of political science at Assumption University. On the website, Klein explains the rationale behind the effort

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The group is looking for tenured professors at American universities to sign the petition. The College Fix notes that as of Thursday, 51 professors had signed on, double the number of signatories in late August.

The site also has an interesting graphic showing how Republicans are "less bad" than Democrats regarding various issues.

While we are not seeing a landslide of people shifting from left to right or even from center to right, there is momentum. Ironically, people like these professors, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr., politicians, and people from all walks of life understand something that easily escapes the Democratic Machine, its celebrities, media figures, et al. It is something that even eludes the Never-Trump conservatives who go to such pains to remind everyone how truly erudite and illumined they are. That thing is this:

At its heart, the whole effort behind electing Trump isn't about Trump. Don't get me wrong, Trump is the consummate celebrity. The point can also be made that he made some very sound decisions while in office. The four years that followed Trump's term bear testimony to that. But Trump is the central issue for those on the Left and the various hangers-on and celebrities and other denizens. Well, Trump and a desire to hold on to power until the universe collapses from entropy.

Advertisement

It is true that there are some dedicated Trump fans out there, and among some of his most ardent supporters, he is steps away from apotheosis. However, for most Trump supporters, particularly those who have recently migrated to the cause, Trump is not the issue.

The issues are, to name a few:

The decline of free speech and even free thought

A government that is designed to benefit a small and isolated class of people

A government that has grown beyond any reasonable size and is only getting bigger

A ruling class that withholds information, whether it involves a president's son or a pandemic

The threat of increasing taxes combined with high prices and a scarcity of goods

A government that cannot manage its affairs with the country's enemies

U.S. citizens becoming smaller and smaller as governments, local, state, and federal, contort themselves into all sorts of positions to accommodate illegal aliens

Students who thrive on rage and subsist on gender but are unequipped to function in the real world

A government that will pursue pro-lifers and school board parents to the ends of the earth while ignoring skyrocketing crime rates and decaying cities

I could go on, but I think I have made my point. Those who are supporting Trump in this election cycle, especially those who have recently "crossed over the line," understand that our current situation is untenable and that if left unchecked, those in power will put an end to the basic liberties and opportunities of this country. These newcomers may still be liberal or even progressive in every other aspect of their lives, and they may never vote Republican on any other issue. Or they may not like Trump. Brooklyn College Professor Mitchell Langbert told The Fix:

Advertisement

There are many aspects of former president Trump that are undesirable … includ[ing] his monetary and COVID policies, his appointment of Anthony Fauci, and his expansion of federal headcount during his administration. Also, his personnel choices were unwise, and he has managed to alienate many women because of his behaviors.

Langbert also said that the GOP leaders “have done too little to cut harmful government programs, of which I can offer a long list beginning with the Department of Education.” He also commented, “Republicans are the lesser of two evils. They remain philosophically committed to liberalism and the rule of law…neither party has embraced the liberal views that propelled the United States, and earlier Great Britain and Germany, to world leadership.” Langbert also contends that a Harris administration would be "catastrophic."

But for now, it is good to have new faces here. These people understand that we are in danger of seeing Orwell's quote from 1984 come to fruition: “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face—forever.”

Of course, even with fresh recruits, victory in November is not guaranteed. The Democratic war machine is well-oiled and well-funded. Be that as it may, the Democrats know that despite their best efforts, more and more people are awake, not woke.