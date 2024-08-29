The Morning Briefing: Revisiting the 'Kamala Harris As Sacrificial Lamb' Theory

Top O' the Briefing

Poll Perspective. On August 29, 2016, Hillary Clinton led Donald Trump by 5.9 points in the RealClearPolitics Poll Average.

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bensallel felt that he could best put his skills to use in a confectionery that appreciated his ability to dazzle all ages with Billy Ray Cyrus chic.

Advertisement

There is just so much to process every day in the substance-free, media driven faux presidential campaign of Kamala Harris. It's like "The Monkees," "The Manchurian Candidate," and "Being There" all rolled into one.

And you're watching it while you have a concussion.

We've spent a lot of time examining the mainstream media hacks' newfound fascination and affection for Harris, a woman they previously treated like a french fry that had found its way underneath a car seat and was forgotten. The prevailing opinion has been that the combination of Trump Derangement Syndrome and relief from Biden Senility Fatigue has made the press minions and some Beltway Dems decide that they might be able to love Harris enough to make her their first ex-wife.

As I've written many times, Democrats are the "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" party, so it's entirely possible that they've forgotten that they never really liked Kamala Harris that much.

Another possibility is that the Dem hierarchy want Harris to lose, but they've got to put on a big show just because they loathe Trump so much. A little plausible deniability never hurts either.

The powers that be in the Democratic party could be thinking that, if Harris wins, they will need another bus under which to throw the head of the party. They can triple the amount of handlers that Biden had and she'll still find a way to muck up the works.

Advertisement

Maybe they are just making room under the bus where President LOLEightyonemillion has been napping and hoping to throw her there in November.

That could be the reason that she isn't getting any pushback from the Democratic National Committee for almost becoming Trump Lite now that she's getting around to pretending to have policy positions. This is from something that my friend and partner in thought crime Stephen Green wrote yesterday:

And that brings us to today's flip-flop, coming close on the heels of Harris doing the Triple Lindy on banning fracking, gun confiscation, decriminalizing illegal border crossings, decreasing funding for the Border Patrol, eliminating private health insurance, Medicare for All, court-packing SCOTUS, defunding police, Green New Deal, EV mandates, and (I'm running out of breath here) a federal jobs guarantee. Harris wants to build the wall. Somebody get her a red MAGA hat, won't you?

The real test of my theory will be if she says something bad about Hamas and the Dem leaders let her slide.

As Mr. Green and I have been saying all year, the Democrats didn't have any choice but to stick with Harris for this election if they wanted to get rid of Joe Biden. That doesn't mean that they want her to hang around for a long time. For most of my many years as a political activist, the Democrats have been brilliant at playing the long game. Their frothing anger over the mere existence of Donald Trump has made them a little shortsighted.

Advertisement

If they are putting on a show right now and hoping to usher Ms. Harris off the stage quickly, it would indicate that they're back on their game.

It's no secret to even casual observers that the Democratic upper crust types have had their eyes on Govs. Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer for their future plans. One has to wonder if they quickly bowed out of the Kamala Harris veepstakes on their own or if the Democratic power brokers strongly urged them to do so.

The Democratic party elite may just be willing to "endure" four years of peace and prosperity under Trump 47 so they can retool and get back to their assault on the Constitution with players who aren't liabilities every time a camera is on.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Never get between a cat and a hair tie.

PJ Media

Me. Sarah Palin's Defamation Suit Against New York Times Revived by Second Circuit Court

VodkaPundit. We Came THIS Close to RFK vs Trump Instead of RFK Endorsing Trump

MA GOP Challenges State on Secretive $1B Migrant Crisis Spending

Advertisement

Alleged 'Special Counsel' Tampers With Election to Show Trump That Tampering With Election Is Wrong

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Biden-Harris Throws Even More $$$ at This Problem They Made Up

Democrats 'Save Democracy' by Deciding Who Will and Won't Be on the Ballot in Swing States

Imam Instructs Columbia Students to 'Take Out' Jewish Professor

Biden's Surgeon General Warns That Parenting Is Hazardous to Your Health

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Kamala Harris Goes Full MAGA, Endorses This Signature Trump Policy

Kamala's Policies Are Getting Americans Brutalized. How Much Will We the People Endure?

Subway's $6.99 Foot-Long Deal Sparks a Revolt Among Largest Franchisee

+1. Exclusive: Zuck’s Apology MUST Spur Congress to Defund Government Agencies

Forget About a Wall China Paid for. This 'Walz' Was Bought & Paid for by LGBTQ Extremists.

Former Atlanta CFO Will Go to Prison on Embezzling and Tax Evasion Charges

The Election Is Almost Over. Someone Please Ask VP Harris These Interview Questions.

FTC Tries to Block $25 Billion Grocery Chain Merger

The Biden-Harris Administration Is Acting Like Trump Is Going to Win

Townhall Mothership

Harris Campaign Can’t Decide On Its Fracking Policy

Vulnerable Democrat Went to the DNC While Her Constituents Back Home Faced Disaster

Trump Campaign Responds After NPR Issued Hit Piece on President's Arlington Cemetery Visit

More of this. SCOTUS Just Delivered Another Blow to Biden's Student Loan Bailout

Advertisement

Is Hispanic Support for Gun Control A Cause for Concern?

Let freedom ring. Massachusetts Coalition Forms to Challenge New Gun Control Law

—> Polling Shift Should Make Gun Control Groups Nervous

X marks the spot. NYT: Don't Look Now, But Here Comes Elon

I Lurves Me a Happy Warrior

Hi-ho, hi-ho, it's off to court we go. San Francisco Residents Sue the City Over Rampant Prostitution

The 'J6 Praying Grandma' Case Is Why I Despise the Government

Trump, Elon Drop Some Brutal Reality on Kamala After She Makes Economically Illiterate Post on Homes

Good News: FBI Busts Major, South American Burglary Tourism Ring in Los Angeles

Awesome. The Hill: Proof-of-Citizenship Bill Could Lead to Government Shutdown

Obama Trolls Twitter with Matching Brown Suit Selfie with Kamala Harris, Sparking a Collective Eye-Roll

Catherine Herridge Has Full Readout of FBI Briefing on Trump Assassination Attempt

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

#MeToo. Hoping for a Majority, Prepping for the Resistance, Praying They Don't Bring Back Prohibition

VodkaPundit, Part Quatre. Underappreciated Albums: The Sounds of '66

Peter Hotez Ironically Attacks Science

Why the Arrest of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Marks a Crossroads in the Global Battle for Free Speech

Advertisement

Hear Me Out: Kamala Harris Knows She’s in Trouble

'Migrants' vs. Spanish Airports

Why a Trump Victory Is Still Likely With Kamala Ahead in the Polls

Around the Interwebz

ESPN Launches ‘What To Watch’ Digital Feature To Guide Viewers To Games Across The Dial

New AI model can hallucinate a game of 1993’s Doom in real time

Moon Time Is a Thing Now—Here's Why It Matters

Bee Me

Schrödinger's Neighbors Say Thought Experiment Very Interesting But They Would Really Just Like A Straight Answer On Where Their Cat Is https://t.co/x5Z4cQB3M9 pic.twitter.com/VP730MIS0X — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) August 28, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes