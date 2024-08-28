MA GOP Challenges State on Secretive $1B Migrant Crisis Spending

Massachusetts Republicans are demanding answers on what exactly the Democrats running the state spent a whopping $1 billion of “migrant crisis spending” on, especially since the Democratic governor is demanding yet more money for illegal migrant shelters.

A billion dollars of taxpayer money here, a billion there — why should Democrats care? Nothing is better than lavishing citizens’ hard-earned cash on foreign lawbreakers! Taking in illegal aliens must be a lucrative business for Democrats, because the Democrat Massachusetts governor wants more money for migrant shelters, even while unable to account for where the last round of funding went.

Amy Carnevale, Massachusetts Republican Party chair, explained why the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests were filed in a press release. “The Healey-Driscoll Administration has shrouded nearly $1 billion dollars spent in secrecy, leaving Massachusetts residents in the dark,” Carnevale said. “They have withheld critical information on 600 incidents involving police, fire, and EMTs. Blocking journalists at every turn, the administration has obstructed the flow of information to the public.”

She also referred to state Senator Bruce Tarr and the Senate GOP caucus’s proposed amendment to the Massachusetts Senate’s budget “requiring all services for the emergency shelter system to be subject to competitive bidding and posted on Open Checkbook.” If only Democrats were interested in transparency — but of course they aren’t.

Carnevale admitted as much: “This amendment, aimed at ensuring accountability and efficiency, was unfortunately blocked by the Democratic supermajority. Similar efforts were proposed by the House GOP caucus but were also blocked.” I’m shocked, shocked! It is this refusal for transparency, however, that has driven the Massachusetts GOP to file the FOIA requests and insist the state “[r]elease the details on the vendors profiting from this crisis and the public safety issues affecting our communities.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healy (D) has had the chutzpah to triple her state’s budget for migrant shelters, per Breitbart.

In one case, the Boston Globe revealed that the state shelled out a whopping $16.3 million to rent out a Boston hotel for illegals but did not reveal where the money went after being asked to share the information via a FOIA request that the publication submitted.

Massachusetts has a less than stellar record when it comes to government transparency, but this is reportedly even worse than usual.

The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported last month that Massachusetts has had an influx of some 50,000 new illegal aliens just since 2021, for a total of 355,000 illegals in the state. “Taxpayers in Massachusetts have spent more than $1 billion to date on the emergency shelter system that has been overwhelmed with the task of housing thousands of newly arrived migrants, some who entered illegally and some who arrived under one of the Biden administration’s controversial parole programs,” CIS noted.

It seems that, under Democrat rule, the only people who prosper are illegal aliens and corrupt politicians.