JD Vance Destroyed the Dems’ Voter ID Hypocrisy With One Brutal Line

JD Vance just dismantled the Democrats' absurd war on basic voter security, and he did it with such a simple argument that I have to call attention to it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer caught heat after blasting the SAVE Act as "Jim Crow 2.0” earlier this week.

"I have said it before, and I'll say it again, the SAVE Act would impose Jim Crow-type laws on the entire country and is dead on arrival in the Senate," Schumer said Monday. “The SAVE Act is reminiscent of Jim Crow era laws and would expand them to the whole of America."

He then doubled down on this rhetoric during an appearance on MSNOW’s Morning Joe. He doubled down, insisting the bill poisons any spending deal in Congress.

He lit up Megyn Kelly's show with a takedown that hit like a freight train. "We want the sovereignty to be with the people who cast the ballots, and that's why we have to get the SAVE Act passed," Vance said. He mocked the left's favorite dodge. "You'll hear people say all the time... 'Well, if you look at this precinct, you know, only three illegal aliens voted in this election.' Number one, that's three illegal aliens too many, and number two, if it's not a big problem, then why not just allow us to check ID and exercise some basic precautions to prevent illegal aliens from voting?"

Vance nailed the contradiction. Democrats scream fraud never happens. Then they fight tooth and nail to stop fixes. "I never quite understand the person who says, 'On the one hand, this never happens, and on the other hand, your effort to prevent it from happening is a threat to American democracy,' which is fundamentally the Democrats' argument."

"I never quite understand the person who says on the one hand, this never happens-- and on the other hand, your effort to prevent it from happening is a threat to American democracy."



Makes perfect sense. Why the panic if cheating's a myth? I think we all know the reason. Heck, we’ve been saying for years that Democrats need shady votes to cling to power. Look at Schumer's track record. He pulled the same "Jim Crow" stunt on Georgia's election integrity law. And we all know what happened: black turnout hit records. But that doesn’t matter. Democrats in Congress don’t want commonsense election integrity measures even though an overwhelming bipartisan majority of American voters do.

As PJ Media previously reported, even CNN’s Harry Enten had to admit that Democrats’ claims about voter ID laws don’t hold water. Support is overwhelming across party lines, with 95% of Republicans in favor and a striking 71% of Democrats agreeing. Enten even tackled the racial argument head-on. While Democrats in Congress routinely argue that voter ID laws disproportionately burden minorities, the numbers tell a different story. Support stands at 85% among white Americans, 82% among Latino Americans, and 76% among black Americans.

The takeaway from the numbers, Enten noted, is that “Voter ID is not controversial in this country.” It draws broad agreement across parties and racial groups alike. He closed by underscoring the political reality Democrats would rather ignore: “The vast majority of Americans agree with Nicki Minaj that, in fact, you should have a photo ID to be able to vote.”

Schumer's meltdown proves Vance's point. Democrats fear clean elections. Americans want ID checks. Vance exposed the game. Democrats have relied on lax rules for too long. Republicans must hold the line and pass the SAVE Act.

