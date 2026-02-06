CNN Erupts After Scott Jennings Drops Truth Bomb on Election Denialism

CNN's Scott Jennings dropped a truth bomb on a panel of liberals Thursday night that sent them into predictable meltdown mode. What did he do? He dared to point out that Democrats have their own ugly history of election denial, and the resulting freakout was something to behold.

The issue at hand was the SAVE Act, which would require photo identification and proof of citizenship to vote. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the legislation “Jim Crow 2.0” despite overwhelming bipartisan support. Jennings decided to point out — accurately, I should add — that both sides have questioned election results.

"The Voter Registration Act requires states to try to keep their voter rolls clean. Many of them do not. The Help America Vote Act does the same thing. So, there are already some federal requirements on states to try to engage in some best practices. For what purpose? To give people confidence that the election is running fairly," Jennings explained. "Now, at the beginning, we talk a little bit about, you know, people believing that elections had been stolen. It's not just 2020. A majority of Democrats in this country think the 2016 election was stolen, and I suspect a great many Democrats still think 2004 and 2000 were stolen as well," Jennings said. "So, this is a problem that has plagued both parties, the idea that they don't believe the outcome of elections."

That's when CNN political commentator Ashley Allison jumped in to do damage control. “I’d like to clarify that point, though, as I just want to say, there were people in 2004 that thought voter suppression tactics were taking place in the state, which could still be a true statement, but what never happened after 2004 was an insurrection at the Capitol.” She then insisted that there were "voter suppression tactics" in 2004, and that in 2016, there was "proof that there were external, foreign agitators” that were interfering with the election.

The look on Jennings’s face was pure gold. "See?" he interjected, pointing at Allison because she literally just proved his point.

So, of course, host Abby Phillip tried to back up Allison, claiming that Russia's interference was "the bipartisan conclusion of a Congressional investigation." But Jennings wasn't having it.

"My political analysis is that a majority of Democrats think the 2016 election was stolen," he shot back. “Poll after poll after poll.”

When Phillip tried to deflect, Jennings pressed harder. "If you walked into a Democrat and said, 'Russia did not steal the election,' you'd be thrown out.“

"I look at a lot of polls,” Jennings continued. “I’m just telling you, Democrats believe the 2016 election was stolen by Russia. And in 2000 and 2004, the Democrats on the floor of the House tried to stop [the] electoral votes."

Phillip jumped back in, trying to split hairs between believing Russia interfered and believing the election was illegitimate.

Jennings went straight for the jugular. "Do you think the election was illegitimate?" he asked Phillip directly.

"Scott, I didn't say it was illegitimate," she responded defensively.

She didn’t say it was legitimate, either.

Scott Jennings points out an inconvienent truth to a panel full of CNN liberals:



"Democrats believe the 2016 election was stolen by Russia"



Watch them suffer a cognitive overload. pic.twitter.com/tqmilpKI0F — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 6, 2026

This is what it all boils down to: Democrats can deny election results, but Republicans can’t. And the left hates being called out on their own hypocrisy.

