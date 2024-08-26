Taxpayer-Funded Org Giving Only Migrants Home Down Payments

Even as buying a home becomes increasingly cost-prohibitive for U.S. citizens, Oregon taxpayers are reportedly funding down payments for illegal migrants to have homes. That’s Democrat policy for you.

Breitbart, citing screenshots from the citizen journalist X account Oregon Citizen, reported how Hacienda Community Development Corporation (CDC) is offering $30,000 to first-time homebuyers in the state. The catch is that these homebuyers are specifically “DACA recipients, asylum seekers, refugees, green card holders, or otherwise non-citizen,” meaning illegal aliens.

Hacienda CDC boasted, “Clients work closely with financial coaches and HUD-certified housing counselors throughout the entirety of the homebuying process. In addition to mortgage readiness and financial fitness workshops, we provide various opportunities for down-payment assistance.” The screenshots say “Only for people who are not American citizens.” Breitbart noted that state Rep. Ed Diehl (R-17th District) has since confirmed the exclusion of U.S. citizens from the generous home purchasing program.

What do you think Oregon friends? Should non citizens and undocumented citizens be given $30,000 for down payments to buy a home here in the state of Oregon? Check out the requirements! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/riGm6AuMGJ — Oregon Citizen (@oregoncitizen_) August 9, 2024

This largesse for law-breaking foreigners in woke Oregon will be funded by the state’s taxpayers, Breitbart explained:

The money came from the state’s taxpayer-funded Economic Equity Investment Program [EEIP], which allocated $15 million to a host of several organizations, including $692,775 to Hacienda CDC… While immigrants and refugees can apply for the $30,000 down payment packages, Oregonians are being crushed under the housing market.

Twenty-one free down payments will be available, according to the screenshots.

Diehl slammed the injustice of the program. “American citizens in Oregon are struggling to find and buy a home. We have a severe housing shortage in this state,” he emphasized. “I am appalled that the hard-earned, limited tax dollars of Oregonians are being used to prioritize home ownership for certain non-U.S. citizens. Oregon can’t end this state-sponsored discrimination soon enough.” If only the Democrats in control of the state cared about justice — but they don’t.

Pacific Legal Foundation attorney Andrew Quinio argued that “Latino-led” Hacienda CDC might be discriminating racially. “Oregon cannot treat individuals differently based on race except in very rare exceptions, nor can it have groups do so on its behalf,” he stated.

He went on to apply that to the case of Hacienda CDC’s funding program. “The Legislative Counsel’s analysis raised important questions of whether the EEIP would survive a court challenge, given that its apparent intent and application is to provide assistance to groups that assist only individuals of specific races. The Constitution forbids the government from advantaging or disadvantaging individuals based on race, either directly or indirectly this way,” he concluded.

Breitbart added further context with July comments from economist Josh Lehner, who described Oregon as having the “worst affordability” for housing. “Low vacancies and high prices is [sic] indicative of a housing shortage. And I think that’s clearly what we’ve been in for a while now,” he said.

But that’s for citizens. If you’re an illegal alien, Hacienda CDC is eager to help you find housing at taxpayer expense.