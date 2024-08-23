Texas AG Paxton Targets Orgs Registering Illegals to Vote

The attorney general of Texas is taking action to protect the integrity of his state’s elections and stop leftist attempts to help illegal aliens vote.

With such uninspiring and corrupt nominees as Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, Democrats must turn to rigging the election rather than winning it fair and square. One of those dishonest methods is trying to register illegal aliens to vote. Texas AG Ken Paxton is determined to do his part to uphold the law and defend election integrity. If only more AGs were equally concerned.

“Texans are deeply troubled by the possibility that organizations purporting to assist with voter registration are illegally registering noncitizens to vote in our elections,” Paxton said.

Investigators from Paxton’s Election Integrity Unit, an August 21 press release announced, conducted “undercover operations” aimed at identifying noncitizens (i.e., illegals) being registered to vote in Texas.

The investigation has already confirmed that various nonprofit organizations have been located outside Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License offices, operating booths offering to assist in voter registration for persons doing business at the driver’s license offices. But all citizens have already been presented an opportunity to register to vote as part of the process of renewing or being issued an identification card or driver’s license, so there is no obvious need to assist citizens to register to vote outside DPS offices—calling into question the motives of the nonprofit groups.

Helping illegal aliens break laws and harm citizens is a lucrative business, it would seem. As Paxton put it, “If eligible citizens can legally register to vote when conducting their business at a DPS office, why would they need a second opportunity to register with a booth outside?” Why indeed?

In his press release, Paxton explained what actions he is taking. “My office is investigating every credible report we receive regarding potential criminal activity that could compromise the integrity of our elections,” he stated.

Paxton called out the current Democrat administration for the many harmful impacts of its border crisis. “The Biden-Harris Administration has intentionally flooded our country with illegal aliens, and without proper safeguards, foreign nationals can illegally influence elections at the local, state, and national level.”

In Texas, he emphasized, “It is a crime to vote — or to register to vote — if you are not a United States Citizen. Any wrongdoing will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.” What a novel idea — elected officials enforcing the law.

Paxton’s press release added that assisting a noncitizen to vote is also a crime in Texas, hence his investigation.

