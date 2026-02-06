Toronto Renamed a Park to Honor ‘First Peoples,’ and It’s a Disaster

This may be old news to Torontonians, but it’s worth sharing because I’ll bet you've never heard this one, and it’s a prime example of so much we see from the left these days.

First off, some of the nice things about the new Woodsy Park in Toronto were its amenities, which included a field, a playground, a firepit, a skate trail, a splash pad, and, with a hat tip to those Canadians, it’s well-maintained and very clean. Another nice thing about it was its name – “Woodsy.” That was easy to remember, and it just sounded nice, you know, woodsy, even though there weren’t a lot of trees.

In due course, the deranged people who run Toronto decided that the original name for the new park wasn’t quite right. “Woodsy” just wouldn’t do. In a fit of self-loathing and with an attack of suicidal empathy, the city decided to rename the park to honor “first peoples.” The new name is Ethennonnhawahstihnen. How’s that for a rebrand?

You read that right. No typos there: Ethennonnhawahstihnen Park. It’s near the Ethennonnhawahstihnen Community Recreation Center, which is on Ethennonnhawahstihnen Lane.

The renaming was the brainchild of Toronto City Council member Shelley Carroll. She initiated the process to change the name to reflect the diversity of the community and honor indigenous peoples. This is Carroll imploring you to pronounce the new name correctly… or else.

I can’t help but notice how extremely Canadian and white she is, and so as she tries to tell us how to pronounce the name the way the Indians did, the contrast between her and the indigenous people she claims to care so much about couldn’t be more glaring.

The park sits at 80 McMahon Drive, in the shadows of a number of high-rise apartment buildings. This is the Concord Park Place community, not far from the Bessarion subway station. Quite urban. Nothing about the area’s physical landscape would remind you of ‘first peoples’ in the least. More like real estate investment peoples.

No worries, Carroll is here to tell us that she’s “been working with the Indigenous Wendat community to find a truly local name for this brand new park. By choosing an indigenous name, we actively take part in the process of reconciliation by recognizing indigenous lands, treaties and peoples.”

OH CANADA: Toronto officials have renamed a park ‘Ethennonnhawahstihnen’ park. Residents must learn to pronounce the new park name or be “held accountable” by “first peoples”. This is NOT SNL. pic.twitter.com/m7NItB2ztO — @amuse (@amuse) February 6, 2026

What she’s saying – and I’m not sure this will help make any more sense – is that the renaming was part of what Canadians call “placemaking” and “reconciliation” efforts. So, they try to give current-day Canada new meaning to reflect the indigenous heritage and culture that the ancestors of today’s woke Canadians destroyed. They do this by bastardizing cultures that they proclaim to honor by slapping any old indigenous language translation on their buildings, parks, streets, and signs.

It’s like that guy who steps on your foot while you’re waiting in line and says to you, “My bad.”

It doesn’t change anything, but it makes him feel better about himself. And that’s what really matters, right?

Apparently, the new name for the park is derived from the Huron-Wendat language and reflects the cultural history of the area. It is supposed to translate to, “where they lived good and beautiful lives.”

In her video overview of her proud accomplishment, Caroll tells us that not far from the-park-whose-name-cannot-be-pronounced is important indigenous ground. She says, “The Moatfield Ossuary was a very important site to a strong and unified agricultural community. It served as a cemetery, but not specific to one family or kin.”

Caroll doesn’t say what happened to that cemetery, but if you’re wondering, an ossuary is a communal burial pit used during large ceremonies where the remains of many people are buried together. The Moatfield Ossuary belonged to a 13th-14th-century indigenous village in what is now North York in Toronto. Archaeologists have estimated that it dates to about A.D. 1280-1320.

Construction workers accidentally discovered the site in 1997 when they were installing a chain-link fence around a newly built soccer field. The post pierced buried human remains, and that led to an archeological dig on the site.

For a country so bent on reconciliation and placemaking, what do you think Toronto did with that sacred ground?

It moved the 87 bodies that were discovered there and finished the soccer field, of course. I wonder if they performed a land acknowledgement before the first soccer match on the turf.

In her video message, Carroll says that, “Learning to say the name is just a small way we can all be accountable to healing our relationship with our nation's first peoples.”

Call me crazy, but if that’s your goal, I’m not so sure finishing that soccer field on a site where you just exhumed 87 bodies was such a great idea. If you ask me, all the Ethennonnhawahstihnen park names in the world ain’t gonna take that voodoo off of you.

