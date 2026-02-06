One Nation Back at Prayer: President Trump's Planning A Service of Rededication on May 17

Imagine tens of thousands of people are gathered on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. You may picture images of blue-haired, underemployed protestors, waving professionally made signs as part of an astroturfed protest. Or you may remember the mobs of students protesting the Vietnam War, long hair hanging in their faces.

Now picture tens of thousands of ordinary Americans praying on the National Mall. That could be the next big gathering, coming Sunday, May 17.

President Trump announced his vision for a “National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving” at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Feb. 5. The president didn’t just announce the Jubilee as a passing remark about upcoming events; he elaborated on the purpose for the event: ‘Quite simply, prayer is America’s superpower…. We are going to rededicate America as one nation under God.”

We are going to rededicate America as ONE NATION UNDER GOD. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b0jzdLFeSA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 5, 2026

He also added in his remarks: “To support this exciting renewal, this morning I'm pleased to announce that on May 17, 2026, we're inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks.”

Plainspoken and Proud

No president in decades has addressed faith and prayer in that straightforward a manner. After 9/11 (now almost 25 years ago), President George W. Bush spoke, along with interfaith leaders, at a televised National Day of Prayer and Remembrance at Washington National Cathedral on Sept. 14, 2001. Ever since, expressions of faith in the public square, especially Christian faith, have been muted. This is especially apparent in our national news outlets.

Because you’re reading PJ Media, we know that you seek a variety of information sources. The folks who get their news solely from the ‘mainstream’ media probably haven’t heard about the May 17 event. Our nation’s “paper of record,” the New York Times, buried the announcement in stories about the plans for the celebrations of America’s 250th birthday. The reporter chose to place two lines about the May 17 celebration in the 16th paragraph of one story. Editors also chose to give a brief mention in a roundup of Trump administration news elsewhere.

The National Jubilee in May will be different from that prayer service in 2001. First, it will be open to everyone. Second, it will be a gathering of masses held out in the open on the National Mall, so more “everyday Americans” can join in.

The last time a large group of people gathered for prayer there was in 1997, when the Promise Keepers held their Stand in the Gap Rally on the mall. Somewhere between 700,000 and 1.4 million men attended.

Back in 1997, a private organization of evangelical men sponsored the rally. News organizations could characterize it and box it up as just a part of the evangelical subculture. Though the mainstream press may try to downplay it, this year’s event is promoted by the highest levels of the executive branch: the President himself. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke even more boldly at the same breakfast: “Christ is King. For every single day, especially, especially, in this town, … all power, all honor, and all glory belongs to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Honored to join the National Prayer Breakfast this morning.



Christ is King. pic.twitter.com/b0lEzaQg6I — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 5, 2026

It will be hard for the media to ignore millions of Americans coming together to pray and rededicate the country to God, but they may give it their best effort. No matter what the corporate press winds up saying, it’s going to be a glorious event, and a proud part of the America 250 celebration of our nation’s semiquincentennial.

