Kamala's Policies Are Getting Americans Brutalized. How Much Will We the People Endure?

The Mockingbird Media mudpuppies decide which stories you will and will not hear about, but we at PJ Media are not Pravda press lickspittles.

I'm sure your progressive, purple-haired, screech-bot, mollycoddle-in-law will call me a "racist" for telling the truth about the shocking level of carnage that illegal immigrants have wrought upon the nation, but you deserve to know how bad things have gotten. And whoa, it's worse than you think.

Buckle up: there is way more going on than the left wants you to know about.

An illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member recently opened fire at eight people from a wooded area in Philadelphia, Miss.

The shooter, Fredy Antonio Amaya-Marin, 39, of El Salvador, fired at passing cars. The police arrived and he shot at them as well before being cuffed and taken into custody.

Man arrested for firing at passing cars is an illegal alien MS-13 member who's real name is Fredy Antonio Amaya-Marin. pic.twitter.com/xVgTuztM7H https://t.co/6flXsF8MNf — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) August 28, 2024

Amaya-Marin was deported in 2007 but re-entered the U.S.A. illegally. He is charged with eight counts of attempted murder, illegal entry into the U.S., and being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm.

The police claim Amaya-Marin had "no motive" for trying to kill eight people. (Maybe he hates us?) More important than the shooter's motive is this: how much more violence from illegal immigrants will Americans take?

An illegal immigrant plowed into a 17-year-old last Sunday in Pensacola, Fla., leaving the teen driver badly injured.

The illegal immigrant, who fled the scene, was located and arrested shortly after that for DUI.

Jose Lopez-Ayala was arrested for DUI and hit & run after crashing into a 17-year-old boy, who is now in the hospital in critical condition.



Jose is in our country illegally.



Kamala is the border czar. pic.twitter.com/maMqDnJTNb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 27, 2024

On Wednesday, an illegal immigrant pled guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl last year in Kingston, N.Y.

Prosecutors claimed Carlos Fernando Pinola Pop, 41, is guilty of subjecting the child to "sexual contact with his hands and p***s on her v****a."

HARRIS MIGRANT CRIME: An illegal alien has been arrested in New York for sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.



These disgusting cases have become everyday occurrences under Border Czar Kamala Harris — and she has absolutely no interest in stopping it. pic.twitter.com/nA0UsvMMuw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2024

Astonishingly, Pop is looking at a mere seven years in prison and deportation after serving his sentence.

SHOCK-O-RAMA! Here is a list of 171 violent illegal immigrants that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was looking for as of Feb. 1, 2024. This list obviously doesn't include any crimes committed by illegals since that date.

In June of this year, an illegal immigrant from Turkey raped a 15-year-old girl in his car, using a baton as a weapon. Astonishingly, the local police chose not to tell the public a child rapist was on the loose.

Most Americans are unaware that 10 illegal immigrants were arrested for child pornography last April in Texas.

NEW: 10 illegal aliens busted for child pornography at Texas human smuggling 'stash house'



A group of 10 illegal migrants from Asia and Guatemala have been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography at a Texashouse,



The suspects were taken into custody after… pic.twitter.com/m37mruohml — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) April 14, 2024

Earlier this month, two illegal immigrants — one of them only 11 years old — were arrested for attacking and robbing a New York City subway rider.

BREAKING: An 11-year-old and a 17-year-old migrant were arrested after a subway rider in New York City was punched in the head and had his phone stolen during a violent robbery.



The two suspects were caught just hours later near the Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, funded by… pic.twitter.com/sPzCRnrRID — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 14, 2024

And then there is Colorado.

Illegal immigrants from Venezuela's brutal Tren de Aragua gang have spilled out of the sanctuary city of Denver into the quiet town of Aurora and have brought their mostly peaceful violence with them, including taking over several apartment complexes for their members to set up shop.

Check out this video and you will understand why the bootlickers in the lefty media won't report on what is happening in Aurora: because it's coming to your town, too.

🚨Aurora, Colorado has a problem with Venezuelan gangs taking control of apartment communities and terrorizing residents#Aurora #Colorado https://t.co/cdpb4mvRQl pic.twitter.com/NB9zjpwlP6 — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) August 26, 2024





FACT-O-RAMA! The animal who brutally murdered Laken Riley was a member of Tren de Aragua.

So what's next?

If Europe is a harbinger, we can expect a lot of violence against natural-born Americans if the illegal immigrant-loving Kamala Harris wins the White House.

This is superb! @MartinDaubney not holding back.



🚨"It's time to declare a national knife crime emergency" 🚨



The UK has seen 17 stabbings in the last 48 hours. No more nonsense. It's time to get tough!



I agree with every word of this.

Well said, Martin. pic.twitter.com/05PlO3FFJ1 — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) July 31, 2024

We can also expect any "far-right white supremacists" who stand up to the brutality to be thrown in prison for speaking out against it, even those dastardly enough to share naughty memes on social media. People in the UK who share videos of illegal immigrant violence are also being targeted by cops for spreading "racial hatred."

And for a final sneak peek at what kind of trouble awaits the United States, there is this:

"I pee wherever I want!" Italian asks fake asylum seeker not to urinate under his house but he doesn't care, he urinates anyway out of contempt, insults him and threatens him. How much longer will we have to endure all this? pic.twitter.com/iksPvFMIa9 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) August 27, 2024

Does it have to be this way? Of course not, but you have to be willing to fight for our nation.

The United States is not immune to the atrocities brought to us by Kamala's open borders. But rest assured, if she wins, an article like the one you're reading will result in my being thrown into the hoosegow, as we have seen happening in England.

Free Speech is in the crosshairs of the globalists, and we are closer to the death of the Constitution than you think.

