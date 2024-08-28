Kamala's Policies Are Getting Americans Brutalized. How Much Will We the People Endure?

Kevin Downey Jr. | 2:50 PM on August 28, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Mockingbird Media mudpuppies decide which stories you will and will not hear about, but we at PJ Media are not Pravda press lickspittles.

I'm sure your progressive, purple-haired, screech-bot, mollycoddle-in-law will call me a "racist" for telling the truth about the shocking level of carnage that illegal immigrants have wrought upon the nation, but you deserve to know how bad things have gotten. And whoa, it's worse than you think.

Buckle up: there is way more going on than the left wants you to know about.

An illegal immigrant and MS-13 gang member recently opened fire at eight people from a wooded area in Philadelphia, Miss.

The shooter, Fredy Antonio Amaya-Marin, 39, of El Salvador, fired at passing cars. The police arrived and he shot at them as well before being cuffed and taken into custody.

Amaya-Marin was deported in 2007 but re-entered the U.S.A. illegally. He is charged with eight counts of attempted murder, illegal entry into the U.S., and being an illegal immigrant in possession of a firearm.

The police claim Amaya-Marin had "no motive" for trying to kill eight people. (Maybe he hates us?) More important than the shooter's motive is this: how much more violence from illegal immigrants will Americans take?

An illegal immigrant plowed into a 17-year-old last Sunday in Pensacola, Fla., leaving the teen driver badly injured. 

The illegal immigrant, who fled the scene, was located and arrested shortly after that for DUI.

On Wednesday, an illegal immigrant pled guilty to first-degree sexual abuse of a seven-year-old girl last year in Kingston, N.Y.

Prosecutors claimed Carlos Fernando Pinola Pop, 41, is guilty of subjecting the child to "sexual contact with his hands and p***s on her v****a."

Astonishingly, Pop is looking at a mere seven years in prison and deportation after serving his sentence.

SHOCK-O-RAMA! Here is a list of 171 violent illegal immigrants that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was looking for as of Feb. 1, 2024. This list obviously doesn't include any crimes committed by illegals since that date.

In June of this year, an illegal immigrant from Turkey raped a 15-year-old girl in his car, using a baton as a weapon. Astonishingly, the local police chose not to tell the public a child rapist was on the loose.

Most Americans are unaware that 10 illegal immigrants were arrested for child pornography last April in Texas.

Earlier this month, two illegal immigrants — one of them only 11 years old — were arrested for attacking and robbing a New York City subway rider.

And then there is Colorado.

Illegal immigrants from Venezuela's brutal Tren de Aragua gang have spilled out of the sanctuary city of Denver into the quiet town of Aurora and have brought their mostly peaceful violence with them, including taking over several apartment complexes for their members to set up shop.

Check out this video and you will understand why the bootlickers in the lefty media won't report on what is happening in Aurora: because it's coming to your town, too.


FACT-O-RAMA! The animal who brutally murdered Laken Riley was a member of Tren de Aragua.

So what's next? 

If Europe is a harbinger, we can expect a lot of violence against natural-born Americans if the illegal immigrant-loving Kamala Harris wins the White House.

We can also expect any "far-right white supremacists" who stand up to the brutality to be thrown in prison for speaking out against it, even those dastardly enough to share naughty memes on social media. People in the UK who share videos of illegal immigrant violence are also being targeted by cops for spreading "racial hatred."

And for a final sneak peek at what kind of trouble awaits the United States, there is this:

Does it have to be this way? Of course not, but you have to be willing to fight for our nation.

The United States is not immune to the atrocities brought to us by Kamala's open borders. But rest assured, if she wins, an article like the one you're reading will result in my being thrown into the hoosegow, as we have seen happening in England.

Free Speech is in the crosshairs of the globalists, and we are closer to the death of the Constitution than you think.

Join the fight for liberty and become a PJ Media VIP NOW. Click here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on your new annual VIP membership.

Do it while you still can. This is not a drill.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. Is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. You can hear KDJ crush the commies and punish the pedos on "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show" every Monday-Friday from 10-11 am at LINEWSRADIO.com.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

