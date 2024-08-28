The Election Is Almost Over. Someone Please Ask VP Harris These Interview Questions.

The election is almost over. Early voting starts in North Carolina before the first debate on Sept. 10. Mail-in ballots will go out on Sept. 6. Ballots in other states will go out in the following weeks. Less than one-fifth of the country will be voting on election day.

Since elections are already statistically determined within the first few hours of voting on traditional election day, what can we conclude about early voting? In all likelihood, will the election be decided by early October?

One of the reasons Vice President Harris only wants one early debate is to ensure those early ballots go out and her voters don't delay. Waiting for more information can only hurt her. As it is, she can bring written notes with her answers to debate questions. She only needs to read her talking points at this modified teleprompter event.

By postponing doing any interview until what is now election eve in September, Harris has decided she isn't fit to play the issues game. She must run out the clock. She believes she has an untouchable lead because she's black and a woman — and especially because she's not Donald Trump. She also has traditional media outlets on retainer doing public relations for her.

Joe Biden hid using COVID as a shield. Harris is running an amnesia campaign. What White House? What policy? Don't ask me. I know nothing. The time to pin her down on the issues is now.

Here are the questions I wish someone would ask her.

1. Do you support making the District of Columbia a state?

2. Do you want to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court?

3. Do you favor taxing unrealized capital gains? These are gains on real estate and stocks that have not been sold yet but have increased in value. What impact will this have on the economy?

4. Do you support taxing Social Security? If not, why not pass that this tax year?

5. Will you support a clean bill eliminating taxes on all tips with no exceptions? Why not pass that this tax year?

6. You co-sponsored a bill to eliminate private healthcare. Do you support a single-payer government health care that would eliminate private insurance?

7. Do you think illegal immigrants should qualify for public benefits in housing, healthcare, and education?

8. Do you think illegal immigrants should be able to vote?

9. Why do you now favor building a wall on the southern border when, for the last five or more years, you claimed that it was a terrible idea that would not work? Why can't we begin construction now?

10. Economists who worked in the Obama Administration blame inflation on excessive government spending. The government prints money to pay for programs like the last stimulus package. Besides lobbying for that spending, you were a tie-breaking vote in the Senate as vice president. Your party platform now calls for more spending. What impact do you think the Democrat Party's plan to expand government services will have on inflation? Do you support it?

11. What new government programs would you be willing to put on hold until inflation comes down? Would you cut any government spending or programs?

12. You said you were the last person in the room with President Biden when he made his decision to move United States forces out of Afghanistan. In hindsight, do you think that was a wise decision? What advice did you give President Biden?

13. You met with the president of Ukraine days before the outbreak of war. What advice did you give him to help prevent that war?

14. The head of Facebook revealed that the Department of Justice pressured him to censor information regarding Hunter Biden's laptop during your last election campaign. They also pressured him to suppress information questioning government COVID policies. Do you think the Department of Justice acted correctly?

15. As a former prosecutor and attorney general in San Francisco, you were rightly concerned with truancy. You lobbied the California legislature to pass a law making truancy a jailable offense for parents? Under that law, some parents were arrested. What is your opinion about this law now? Do you think the parents should have been arrested?

16. Finally, on a personal note, your convention had a traveling truck that offered free abortions and vasectomies to anyone who attended. Some have said that you champion abortion the way the NRA champions guns. Obviously, the head of the NRA owns a gun. In a similar way, have you personally experienced this procedure and gone through the process of an abortion? And if so, what can you tell us about how you think it impacted your life? Has it made you a happier person or benefited you in some other way?