The Morning Briefing: Whiplash Narrative—Kamala's Tough but Don't Pick on Her!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Orborro talked a good game, but his irrational fear of manatees had begun to wear on his fellow Hoyt Axton Appreciation Society members.

Advertisement

Now that Donald Trump's opponent is, once again, a female who checks off a HISTORIC box for the Democrats, some déjà vu is creeping back in for me. Kamala Harris is Hillary 2.0, but with even creepier and more uncomfortable laughter.

The Democrats are once again taking a modified "have their cake and eat it too" approach to their female presidential candidate. The great unwashed are supposed to revere her as a self-confident, powerful and accomplished woman. They would prefer, however, that this fierce lioness not be challenged by her opponents.

In other words: don't pick on girls.

My latest "Trump Derangement Syndrome of the Week" column highlights an Op-Ed in The New York Times that's about how formidable the leftist women who have been trying to bring down Donald Trump are:

One of the ridiculous narratives that quickly took shape after it was announced that Kamala Harris would be anointed as the Democratic nominee is that Trump is afraid of running against a powerful woman. That's right, they're doing their "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" thing again and carrying on with a story that's been disproven by relatively recent history.

Per the latest leftist fairy tale, Donald Trump is quaking in his dress shoes now that he's facing off against Madame Veep. However, he isn't supposed challenge her on anything she has ever said or done in her political career.

Advertisement

They haven't gotten to the point where they're shrieking "Sexism!" all of the time just yet, but that's coming. With Kamala Harris, they can thrown in the occasional "Racism!" too. What the flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been attempting to do is send Harris's record deep down the memory hole. Once again, the Democrats behave as if regular folks don't have access to the internet.

To the surprise of no one outside of the pompous, out of touch journo class in America, that approach hasn't been working out for them. Now they're trying to demonize any attempts by Trump and the Republican National Committee to go after Harris's record. This is from something that my friend Ed Morrissey wrote at our sister site HotAir yesterday:

Oh noes! Heaven forfend that a political candidate answer for their positions from four whole years ago! Side note: Has anyone at the New York Times covered a political campaign before? Because usually the idea is to debate policy positions taken publicly as an indicator of what might take place when a candidate wins. Well, usually, but we'll get to the NYT's modus operandi in a moment. Yesterday afternoon, the Paper of Record took great offense at Republicans who want to highlight Kamala Harris' record in the upcoming months. That's called "weaponization" rather than "accountability" when Republicans do it, apparently

Advertisement

At various times since President LOLEightyonemillion began occupying the Oval Office, the Dems' media lapdogs have tried to make Kamala Harris seem like an active power player in the administration. Her early tenure as Border Czar received a lot of attention from them, and it was the first thing they tried to pretend didn't happen.

Months ago, when they knew that the political end was nigh for Joe Biden but weren't publicly admitting it, the propagandists were building up Harris for her eventual turn at the top of the ticket. This is from a column I wrote in February:

The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been ramping up their pro-Harris, "YAS, Queen!" coverage lately, especially since the beginning of the year. Here are some examples of headlines from just the last few weeks: NPR: Harris is taking the lead on gun violence prevention. Will she reach young people?

CNN: A fired-up Kamala Harris becomes the Biden campaign's voice on some of its most central political issues

The New York Times: Kamala Harris Bolsters Biden for 2024 and Lays Groundwork for 2028

The Los Angeles Times: How Kamala Harris found her groove. And why being vice president is still tough.

Just this year, Harris has quite a body of work that is fair game for scrutiny. Her tendency to babble really adds a lot to the mix.

There's far too much for the Dem loyalists in the MSM to sweep under the rug in service of their new object of affection. As we discussed last week, there is no reason to go after Kamala Harris's personal life because there's so much of her professional record that's ripe for attack, especially from her brief, but commie, time in the United States Senate.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris put her big girl pants on and the fawning idiots in the mainstream media took great pride in pointing out that she was wearing them.

She's gotta keep them on now, whether they want her to or not.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Bird Saturday Night Fever.

Woodcock teaching its young how to hunt for worms. pic.twitter.com/eJEJQdUXT1 — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 30, 2024





SFK of the Day

Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week—Scary 'Strong Woman' Kamala Harris Edition

"Now that the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are temporarily out of 'Joe Must Go!' panic mode, they're back to doing what they do best: making up stuff about former President Donald Trump to add to their bubbling cauldron of lies. They're more panicked than ever about ORANGE MAN BAD these days, so in the immortal words of REO Speedwagon, 'the tales grow taller on down the line.'"

Shot of Vodka

So 'White Dudes For Kamala' Had a Celebrity-Filled Zoom Call and the Cringe Was Epic

Harris is black(ish), you see, so white dudes wouldn't normally vote for her because literally everything is racist. When a white dude votes for a black(ish) candidate, it's a world-shattering event. Also: Barack who?



Advertisement

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Bidenflation Finally Takes a Bite Out of McDonald's

Why Are the Feds Hiding the Would-Be Trump Assassin's Left-Wing Radicalism?

Liz Warren: Kamala Supports Mass Citizenship for Illegals

U.S. election preview? Venezuelans Are Rising Up, and I'm Here for It

LIVE RESULTS: Arizona House and Senate Primaries

Social Justice Takes Its Dying Breaths

'Thirteen Heroes' Spirits Funds a Foundation That Honors Fallen Military

The 'Weirdness' of the Democrats: If You Listen Closely, Kamala Harris Just Exposed Her Achille's Heel

Islam’s Forgotten Victims: Enslaved Child Soldiers and Suicide Bombers

Will a Violent Pedophile Walk in California Because of a Kamala Harris Law?

Did The Rock Rip Off the United States Military?

Why Does Trump Believe Dem Lies About Project 2025?

Democrat Civil War Watch: Behind the Scenes, Dems Are Anxious About Kamala

Facebook Acknowledges It 'Mistakenly' Censored Iconic Trump Assassination Photo

Townhall Mothership

Does This Announcement Mean We Know Who Will be Kamala Harris' Running Mate?

Top Hamas Leader Taken Out...And It Wasn't in Gaza

Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly?

He's drunk. Why Does Chuck Schumer Want Trump to Replace JD Vance So Badly?

Mother Jones Freaks Over 'Secret Plan' to Restore Gun Rights

Cam&Co. New Massachusetts Gun Laws Creating Mass Confusion and Concern

Yeah, he's nuts. Artist Shoots His Clay Pots, Thinks That Proves Something

Advertisement

NYT: Dastardly Republicans Are 'Weaponizing' Kamala's 2020 Positions (Updated)

Trump's First Big TV Ad Buy Is Now Up in Swing States

Whoa: Trump Hits 52% in New Harvard/Harris Poll

OPINION: Kamala Harris’ Flip-Flops Aren’t Going to Work

CONFIRMED: Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Hezbollah Commander Behind Soccer Field Attack

National Republican Congressional Committee's Tactical Advertising to Expand GOP House Majority

Secret Service Counter-Sniper Demands Firings in Email

Good News Story of the Day as 'Pro-Hamas Glampers' Are Shown the Door by the University of Georgia

'Neighborliness Killed My Family': Tim Walz Wins NO FRIENDS With Crazy Definition of Socialism (Watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Me. A Little Existential Dread Is Always Healthy in an Election Year

The Grotesque Manufacturing of Kamalamania

Trump Says Meta and Google Are Trying to Rig the Election. Here’s What He Means.

If We Have to Fight a War Against Russia or China, We Would Lose, Says Bipartisan Congressional Report

Why Can’t Democrats Just Run on The Policies They Believe In?

Former U.S. Russian Ambassador Warns That America Is 'Asleep' to the Threats That Russia and China Pose

What Are the Chances Kamala Would Pick Pete Buttigieg as Her Running Mate?

Around the Interwebz

Advertisement

Jason Reitman’s ‘SNL’ Movie Gets Title & Fall Release Date

With a landmark launch, the Pentagon is finally free of Russian rocket engines

The Loch Ness Monster Look-Alike Lurking Beneath Lake Tahoe

Bee Me

Google Search Confirms Kamala Harris Did Not Exist Prior To July 22, 2024 https://t.co/oIDLbhdgZ4 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 30, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes