Democrats Aren't Preparing to Throw Kamala Harris Under Any Buses Just Yet

The discussion about whether Joe Biden will or will not be the Democrat who is on the ticket come November is a popular one among conservatives from all walks of life. It's been a particular fave with colleagues of mine for quite a while now.

The most popular version of the speculative scenario goes something like this: Joe Biden has some sort of mystery malady and steps aside, Kamala Harris magically disappears from the scene, and Gavin Newsom floats in on a cloud to become the nominee.

I'm only exaggerating a little there. In reality, the steps it takes to get to Newsom as the nominee are many and not likely to happen. It's not that I don't think that they can't happen, it's that I believe that they won't for a variety of reasons. I've written about this a lot, but I'll recap a couple of the reasons here, especially the one that is the biggest obstacle.

First, it is obvious that DOCTOR Mama Jill Biden has zero interest in her husband stepping aside. I've heard from countless people that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) will eventually manufacture a health crisis and force Biden to get out of the race. My response to that has always been the same: good luck getting First Lady Mrs. DOCTOR Biden to sign off on that.

What to do about Kamala Harris is the larger concern in this scenario. The Newsom fetishists on the Right tend to gloss over this problem, offering a few fantastical ideas about how she will be quietly gotten off the board. My favorite is that she'll be offered the next Supreme Court nomination, whenever that may be. In their minds, the woman who already holds the second highest office in the land is going give that up for a kinda/sorta/maybe future gig.

LOL, and good luck with that.

There is no easy way for the party that's all-in on diversity to simply throw aside the HISTORIC FIRST Black and female Vice President of the United States of America. Add to that the fact that there is no way that a woman with her outsized ego and ambition is going to tiptoe to the background for the good of the party. Quite frankly, any scenario that has Kamala Harris quietly getting out of the way is absurd.

There have been some subtle signs of late that the Democrats are planning anything but attempting to get rid of Madame Veep before November.

The Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been ramping up their pro-Harris, "YAS, Queen!" coverage lately, especially since the beginning of the year. Here are some examples of headlines from just the last few weeks:

NPR: Harris is taking the lead on gun violence prevention. Will she reach young people?

CNN: A fired-up Kamala Harris becomes the Biden campaign's voice on some of its most central political issues

The New York Times: Kamala Harris Bolsters Biden for 2024 and Lays Groundwork for 2028

The Los Angeles Times: How Kamala Harris found her groove. And why being vice president is still tough.

There have also been several fawning television "interviews" with the vice president, including a painful, nausea-inducing return trip to "The View."

It is well-known that the leftist hacks in the MSM don't so much as go to the bathroom without detailed marching orders from the DNC. If there were some sort of upper chamber deliberations in the party about how to kick Kamala Harris to the curb, we wouldn't be seeing stories like this about what an integral part of Biden's reelection effort she is. There certainly would not be any talk of Harris 2028 in The New York Times, which is essentially the official news outlet of the Democratic National Committee and any White House that is occupied by a Dem.

Again, I am long past the point of making unequivocal political predictions. My reasoning about why it's difficult for the Democrats to even consider getting rid of Harris is sound, however. The undoubtedly coordinated attempt in the MSM to make her seem large and in charge would indicate that, if they're preparing for anything, it's for her to take over the top spot.

That's not what anyone on the Right — including yours truly — wants to hear, but it is what the tea leaves seem to be saying.