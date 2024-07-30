Why Are the Feds Hiding the Would-Be Trump Assassin's Left-Wing Radicalism?

Well, well, well, stories about Donald Trump's near-assassin's motives just did a 180º turn. A joint hearing between the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Judiciary Committees on Tuesday wittingly or unwittingly uncovered that the feds have been hiding the murderer's radical, pro-Democrat connections. The question that wasn't asked during the joint committee hearing was, "Why have you been hiding this?"

The Deputy Director of the FBI and the acting head of the Secret Service presented themselves as passionate and angry over the failures that nearly took out Trump and left a Trump supporter dead and two others critically wounded. They cut sympathetic figures in front of the senators in Tuesday's hearing.

Throughout this entire awful episode, however, we've gotten mixed signals on Thomas Crooks' motives. Why would a "registered Republican" want to take out the Republicans' leading candidate? And why would this "Republican" give money to the Democrats? It doesn't make sense.

The registered Republican issue can be explained by a hyper-partisan Democrat switching sides to vote in a closed primary. So if he's hyper-political and Democrat, why haven't we heard more about this? Is it because the feds are trying to both-sides this issue to tamp down hysteria?

But now comes more information about what is believed to be Thomas Crooks's account on another unidentified social media platform.

Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the FBI, the agency doing the investigation, said Crooks made anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant statements and espoused political violence.

On one hand, Democrats are more anti-Semitic; all you have to do is check out the protesters on campus and in the streets to confirm that. But anti-immigrant? Is that supposed to be shorthand for Republicans, the party that wants to shut down the borders and welcome LEGAL immigrants? Maybe that's the way the FBI thinks.

The murderer also allegedly had a Gab account. The CEO of Gab has been sounding the alarm on the fed's duplicitous framing by the feds of the shooter's mindset.

Andrew Torb says he was served with a request for information about the account "epic microwave," which is believed to be the account associated with the shooter.

He says the account allegedly connected to Crooks was clearly a pro-Joe Biden account.

Torba says the guy under that handle on Gab wasn't a right-winger, but rather, "the account for which data was requested was, UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden's immigration policy." He explained that "to the best of Gab's knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter."

But don't take his word for it. Senator Marsha Blackburn asked the FBI Deputy Director, hey, wait a minute, didn't that crazy shooter dude have other beliefs from the ones you attributed to him in your opening statement, Mr. Abbate?

She didn't put it to him just like that, but this was close enough.

The Gab account holder never posted, but he commented on posts 17 times. Here's one of them supporting Joe Biden's immigration policies:

Elon Musk wondered if the FBI Deputy Director perjured himself before the committees.

This conflict in opinions was either a diabolical plot to confuse the issue by the shooter, or the FBI is lying.

So which is it?

Sorry, FBI, we know you're in an active investigation right now and don't know all the details, but we don't trust you to tell us the truth. This episode won't help.