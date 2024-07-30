Venezuelans Are Rising Up, and I'm Here for It

I briefly mentioned yesterday that the "reelection" of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro has triggered protests around the country as many call the regime's bluff and are taking to the streets.

Even as Maduro's thugs go after opposition leaders like Freddy Superlano, who was recently detained by the regime (of course he was) according to members of his political party, Venezuelans have had enough and are sending that message in their actions.

As the Wall Street Journal noted, many of the protesters are from the working class, which the Maduro regime had successfully hoodwinked for years. Many supposedly took to the streets banging pots and pans, chanting "This government is going to fall!"

"The barrios have risen up. Let’s see what they are going to do now, we’re not scared," said Luis Cuello about the protests.

Cheering crowds are tearing down statues of Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chávez and shredding and burning propaganda posters.

Hugo Chávez is having a really bad day! #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/yevQE1YTMe — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 30, 2024

🚨Hugo Chavez statue’s are being torn down in Venezuela https://t.co/wJsBJSQC45 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

"This is a powerful symbol to them. Every time we tackle one of their symbols, we're taking away some of their strength," an unidentified protester said according to Fox News.

Regime enforcers at one point surrounded the embassy of Argentina, but angry protesters apparently drove them away.

It just gets better with footage showing protesters praying for the end of the Maduro government, as Benny Johnson tweeted:

Venezuelans are kneeling in the streets and praying for relief against the current dictatorship



Pray for Venezuela 🙏🏼pic.twitter.com/nAH5jXLyq5 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

Police are also supposedly shedding their uniforms and joining in the crowds, refusing to continue upholding the crooked law:

🚨 Police officers in Venezuela are reportedly removing their uniforms and joining the protesters against Maduro after he claimed victory in an allegedly fraudulent election.



pic.twitter.com/G7MPfRH61I — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 30, 2024

There is also a video of apparent Venezuelan Army Captains Javier and Juan Carlos Nieto Quintero saying that the military should intervene on what sounds like the side of the protesters, but InfoBae suggested that Juan Carlos is no longer serving as the Maduro regime has reportedly detained and tortured him and he is apparently no longer in Venezuela.

However, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stood on the side of Maduro, calling the protests "a coup" that will be defeated, as CBS described, noting that the protests have already killed at least six people and over 700 have been arrested, some of whom are being charged with "terrorism." (Gee, that sounds familiar!)

Still, this fraudulent election appears to be the last straw for Venezuela's people, who have seen what socialism has done in just about twenty years and are rising up.

If the police joining the protesters is any indication, hopefully, there are dissidents in the military as well, and maybe Venezuela will finally free itself from tyranny.

Until then, it is wonderful to watch, and I will update as often as possible.