Why Does Trump Believe Dem Lies About Project 2025?

Donald Trump has an excellent record in some ways, but he also has a tendency to shoot himself in the foot. A clear example of that now is his persistence in disavowing Project 2025 on the basis of Democrat lies.

The leader of Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, Paul Dans, has stepped down amidst aggressive Democrat attacks and idiotic Trump campaign condemnations. The lies about conservative coalition Project 2025 got so ridiculous that even leftist NewsGuard fact-checked them, and yet Trump cannot seem to do the most basic research. Why would he or anyone on his side believe anything Kamala Harris and her media lackeys say anymore? Have we not learned to distrust whatever propaganda the leftists screech?

Trump’s campaign issued a new statement: “President Trump's campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way.”

The statement added, “Reports of Project 2025's demise would be greatly welcomed and should serve as notice to anyone or any group trying to misrepresent their influence with President Trump and his campaign—it will not end well for you.” Sometimes Trump is insufferably stupid.

So, what is Project 2025? It is a coalition of conservative organizations that developed a policy agenda aimed at undermining leftism and implementing practical solutions. The basis for the project’s agenda is the very Heritage Foundation “Mandate” previously embraced by the Trump administration. Former Trump administration official Paul Dans led the project until now, when Trump’s back-stabbing led to his stepping down.

Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership” aims to provide a comprehensive examination of and plan for the next conservative president and those in his administration. Below are the Mandate’s four areas of focus for determining America’s future:

Restore the family as the centerpiece of American life and protect our children. Dismantle the administrative state and return self-governance to the American people. Defend our nation’s sovereignty, borders, and bounty against global threats. Secure our God-given individual rights to live freely — what our Constitution calls “the Blessings of Liberty.”

This is EXACTLY what Trump should be focused on. Instead he’s buying into Democrat soundbites and falling into Democrats’ traps.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts issued a statement on Twitter/X after the Trump campaign’s silly statement and Dans stepping down. “Under Paul Dans’ leadership, Project 2025 has completed exactly what it set out to do: bringing together over 110 leading conservative organizations to create a unified conservative vision, motivated to devolve power from the unelected administrative state, and returning it to the people. This tool was built for any future administration to use,” Roberts stated.

He went on, “When we began Project 2025 in April 2022, we set a timeline for the project to conclude its policy drafting after the two party conventions this year, and we are sticking to that timeline. Paul, who built the project from scratch and bravely led this endeavor over the past two years, will be departing the team and moving up to the front where the fight remains.” Unfortunately, Dans doesn’t have his former boss Trump behind him.

We are extremely grateful for his and everyone's work on Project 2025 and dedication to saving America. Project 2025 will continue our efforts to build a personnel apparatus for policymakers of all levels—federal, state, and local. I look forward to leading this team to continued success.

Let us hope that Trump gets his head on straight and stops attacking the very individuals most qualified and determined to help him succeed. Otherwise, we’ll almost certainly witness a disorganized disaster as we saw during the 2020 election.