LIVE RESULTS: Arizona House and Senate Primaries

It's been a few weeks since I've brought you some live primary results. I know you've missed our Tuesdays together as much as I have. To make up for it, we have primaries today and Thursday this week. That's how much we care.

Today, we're heading down to Arizona for House and Senate primaries. There are some interesting races to watch in the Grand Canyon State, and we'll start with the Senate.

On the Democrat side, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is running unopposed, so he'll cruise through to the general. His entry into the race was reportedly what prompted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) to choose not to seek re-election.

In the GOP contest, former news anchor and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake faces off against Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and neuroscientist Elizabeth Reye. Lake has led in the polls — although her overall lead has narrowed — and she's spent much of the race looking beyond the primary to attacking Gallego and the Biden-Harris administration.

Two House races look to be close contests going into November. In the 1st District, Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) faces businessman Robert Backie and FBI agent-turned-corporate investigator Kim George in his quest for an eighth term. The GOP winner will face the victor in a crowded Democratic field. In the 6th District, freshman Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.) faces the GOP challenger he took in 2022, and if he wins, he'll face the same Democrat he beat two years ago.

While the Democrats have their eyes on winning those districts, the rest of Arizona's districts aren't as hotly contested. Democrats are also trying to take over both chambers of the state legislature.

In addition to the congressional and state legislative races, there's a statewide race for Corporation Commissioner. Polls will close in Arizona at 10 p.m. Eastern, except for the Navajo Nation, where polls will close at 9 p.m.

Check back here for the most up-to-date results, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ. And I don't have to remind you (but I will) that we'll have the best coverage and analysis of the 2024 election cycle right here at PJ Media.

