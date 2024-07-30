Liz Warren: Kamala Supports Mass Citizenship for Illegals

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) went on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, and she not only affirmed her support for giving millions of barely vetted illegals a “pathway to citizenship” but also claimed VP Kamala Harris backs this insane plan.

There are at least 11 million illegals in America, and possibly up to 20 million, thanks to “Border Czar” Kamala and the disastrous border policies of the Biden-Harris administration. If Warren is right about Harris’s support for mass amnesty, that alone is reason enough to vote against Harris — and against the rest of her America Last Party.

“Recognize — and I know that Kamala Harris knows this — this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress,” Warren told CNN, according to New York Post. “I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship.” An unknown number of criminals, foreign agents, gang members, and potential terrorists are among the illegal aliens who have entered America. The last thing we should be concerned about is a pathway to citizenship.

The Democrat senator added, “All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.” Whenever a Democrat says “reform,” it usually means taking unconstitutional actions that will harm America. That’s certainly what Warren means.

Warren also made the insane claim that Harris is more trustworthy on the border than Trump, accusing Trump of wanting “chaos,” even though the only administration with chaos on the border is the Biden-Harris administration.

“It’s really a question of, who do you trust on the border. Do you trust someone who has actually been a prosecutor, who has been there in a border state, who works with Congress toward a solution? Or do you trust someone who says, you know chaos is politically helpful to him,” rambled Warren.

Of course, Trump has never said anything remotely like “chaos is politically helpful” to him. In contrast, the Biden-Harris administration has created and encouraged chaos at the border. Not only that, but, since Warren mentioned Harris’s pre-VP record, The Daily Caller has interesting information. While a San Francisco district attorney, Harris reportedly “ran a city program that kept criminal illegal immigrants out of prison by training them for jobs they could not legally have.” There’s that hardcore border-state prosecutor!

As Trump’s 2024 running mate JD Vance argued, “Kamala Harris calls me and Donald Trump disloyal to America. Call me crazy, but I think it's disloyal to let in 20 million illegal aliens and poison our citizens with fentanyl.”

Anyone living in reality knows that the Trump administration had much harsher and more effective border policies than the Biden-Harris administration. The Democrats themselves know it, which is why they are now lying about Kamala having been the “border czar.” Her utter failure at the border is so blindingly obvious that even her allies cannot find a better defense than flat-out denial.