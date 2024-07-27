Border Czar Kamala Harris' Disastrous Reign

The number of illegal aliens apprehended at the northern border in less than 10 months has exceeded the number apprehended there over more than a decade. All hail Border Czar Kamala Harris and her disastrous reign.

The Biden-Harris administration’s border crisis is a major reason why many Americans are eager for new leadership in the White House this November. But while everyone knows about the catastrophe at the southern border, not everyone knows that the northern border is seeing an increasing influx of illegal aliens as well. And ominously, U.S. Border Patrol overall has arrested nearly 14,000 illegal aliens with criminal convictions this fiscal year.

To illustrate the crisis at the northern border, Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia tweeted on July 25, “Swanton Sector Border Patrol Agents have apprehended more than 15,000 subjects in less than 10 months which has exceeded the total number of apprehensions made by Swanton Sector in the previous 13 fiscal years combined (FY11-FY23).” Since Biden and Harris took office, the sector has had over 23,000 migrant apprehensions.

Garcia’s sector set a record last month for migrant apprehensions. “June was yet another record-breaking month for Swanton Sector with more than 3,300 apprehensions across Northeastern New York, Vermont & New Hampshire,” Garcia previously tweeted.

Breitbart summed up the crucial context:

Chief Garcia previously reported that during FY24, his agents apprehended migrants from 85 different nations. Many of those nations include countries with direct ties to terrorism. The list of nations includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

Many of these people are potential terrorists and criminals. In fact, in June, Garcia tweeted, “Swanton Sector has encountered and apprehended multiple undocumented migrants, self-admitted or suspected of gang affiliation, some involved in human smuggling and other crimes. We pursue every level of consequence available within our authority.”

Indeed, as of June 20, Border Patrol had apprehended more than 13,700 criminally convicted illegals this fiscal year. These evil criminals are pouring into our country thanks to Biden and Harris, to receive taxpayer-funded freebies and to prey upon Americans. It is no wonder that our country is seeing a migrant crime wave.