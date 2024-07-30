Will a Violent Pedophile Walk in California Because of a Kamala Harris Law?

When I was a reporter, one of my beats was the courts. I never enjoyed it because it was always the worst of humanity on display. One case in particular stands out.

A man followed a woman home from a local bar. He violently assaulted and raped her. He was arrested, and his record showed that he had a history of violent sexual offenses, both in and out of the penal system. For reasons that no one in town could fathom, a judge released this person on bail. Almost immediately, he looked up a friend from jail, shot him, stole his car, and fled south.

He was apprehended, but my point is that there are some people who cannot be rehabilitated.

According to an article in The Daily Mail, 24-year-old Adrian Jerry ‘AJ’ Gonzalez may be released from jail this fall. When Gonzalez was 15, he lured eight-year-old Madyson Middleton into his apartment by promising her ice cream. Once the child was inside, Gonzalez strangled, stabbed, and raped her. He then wrapped the little girl's body in plastic and threw it into the dumpster at the apartment complex. Because Gonzalez was a juvenile when he was convicted, he is set to be released when he turns 25.

If it is granted, Gonzalez's release will be made possible under California's 2016 Public Safety and Rehabilitation Act, or Proposition 27. Under the law, those under 17 who commit crimes can only stand trial in adult court after a full hearing. If the offender is convicted as a juvenile, which was the case for Gonzalez, they are automatically eligible for parole when they turn 25. Had Gonzalez been tried as an adult, he would have faced two life sentences. As things stand now, he may walk free after serving only three years for the rape, torture, and murder of Madyson Middleton. Even if he is not released, Gonzalez can avail himself of unlimited appeals. His first appeal could come in two years.

Who was behind Proposition 27? Then-California AG Kamala Harris. This, incidentally, is what criminal justice reform looks like.

During Harris's 2016 senate campaign, her opponent, Rep. Loretta Sanchez, brought up these very issues regarding Prop 27, stating:

The ballot title and summary, written by Attorney General Kamala Harris, calls serious violent crimes 'non-violent,' including crimes such as rape by intoxication of an unconscious person, human trafficking involving a sex act with minors. Proposition 57 is the misleading and dangerous ballot initiative that would allow serious, violent criminals out on early release without completing their sentences.

As Matt recently pointed out:

In 2020, Harris endorsed a California lawmaker who was behind California’s SB145, which critics have dubbed the “pro-pedophile” bill for its relaxed automatic sex offender registration guidelines. The new guidelines exempt some convicted pedophiles of “certain offenses” from mandatory sex-offender registration “if the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor” when the minor is between the ages of 14 and 17, leaving the decision to the presiding judge.

I doubt these issues were covered during the White Dudes for Kamala Zoom call. The dudes were busy trying not to get their noses whacked with a rolled-up newspaper by their women and enjoying the sense of superiority that comes with overdosing on anti-Trump fan fiction. They were too busy being dudes to stand up like men and defend vulnerable children.

Here are two examples of Kamala Harris's vision of justice: one as an AG and another as a senator. They should give you some idea of what to expect should she become president.