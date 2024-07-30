Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week—Scary 'Strong Woman' Kamala Harris Edition

(Note: This is last week's TDS column. I began writing it on Thursday, then had something come up that kept me out of commission for a few days. All is well now, but I'm still playing catch up. There will be another installment this Thursday.)

Advertisement

It's been a few weeks since I've done a TDS Meltdown column and I have to admit that I've missed it. It's not that there haven't been any meltdowns, obviously, it's just that there has been so much else going on. I would need a staff of five assistants to write everything that I want to write these days.

Now that the Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media are temporarily out of "Joe Must Go!" panic mode, they're back to doing what they do best: making up stuff about former President Donald Trump to add to their bubbling cauldron of lies. They're more panicked than ever about ORANGE MAN BAD these days, so in the immortal words of REO Speedwagon, "the tales grow taller on down the line."

The massive creative fiction endeavor by the MSM is actually two-pronged, because the hacks are also tasked with completely reimagining Kamala Harris. That may seem like a tall task but, again, the MSM operates in a fact-free environment. The reworked Harris bio is simply a lot of busy work for the propaganda minions.

One of the ridiculous narratives that quickly took shape after it was announced that Kamala Harris would be anointed as the Democratic nominee is that Trump is afraid of running against a powerful woman. That's right, they're doing their "The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" thing again and carrying on with a story that's been disproven by relatively recent history.

Advertisement

Last week, New York Times Opinion columnist Frank Bruni wrote a tedious bit of fanfic titled, "Strong Women Are Driving Donald Trump Crazy." Because Times Opinion writers don't interact with icky people who don't agree with them politically, whenever they write about what Trump is feeling it's all just based on the unhealthy depths of their TDS fever dream.

The New York Times:

It’s a veritable Hollywood movie. Women are scripting what will happen to Trump, who has treated women with such cruelty and contempt. They still don’t enjoy full equality with men in America, but we sure have been leaning on them lately to save American democracy. The appallingly stymied attempts to hold Trump responsible for his crimes have rested largely on the efforts of women, a few of whom did vanquish him in court, as my Times Opinion colleague Jessica Bennett noted in an essay in April. She did a roll call of his pursuers: “Letitia James. Fani Willis. E. Jean Carroll, and her lawyer Roberta Kaplan. And, of course, Stormy Daniels. The five women who are living rent-free in Mr. Trump’s mind these days.”

The Times target audience will, of course, lap this up and believe that Donald Trump is actually spending a lot of time fretting about these women.

Advertisement

What Bruni extrapolates from his version of Trump's thinking is that Kamala Harris is precisely who the Democrats need to go after him. He's afraid of strong women, after all!

Kamala Harris didn't get to where she is because of her strength and grit. In California, a Democrat simply has to meet the right money people early on in his or her career, and the path to success is practically guaranteed. This is especially true for those who begin their careers in the Bay Area, as did Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, and the late Dianne Feinstein. When Joe Biden said that he would chose a Black woman as his running mate, the viable talent pool on the Dem side consisted of about five names, and Harris was well positioned because of her almost predestined rise up the California Democratic Party food chain.

Politically tested, the vice president is not.

Look, I get that the Democrats desperately need to convince themselves that Kamala Harris is more than just some pant-suited doofus who exhibits all of her boss's incoherence, but doesn't have his age excuse. That's a tall order, especially if they get distracted by all of the cackling.

I am a big supporter of this overhauling of Madame Veep's reality. The more stories they tell each other about her over there, the less focused they are on issues that matter to undecided voters. Go tell Ed and Marge Swingvoter in flyover country that Kamala Harris is their avenging angel who will save them from the never ending creep of illegal alien crime and see how that plays.

Advertisement

Let them tell their stories. If all goes well, they'll get another four years of Donald Trump being the monster under their beds.

We're focused on sending Kamala Harris off into retirement with Joe Biden. You can help PJ Media by becoming a part of our VIP subscriber family. Subscribe here and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a huge 50% discount.