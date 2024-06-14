The Morning Briefing: The U.N. Is a Terrorist Haven That Needs to Be Abolished

Top O' the Briefing

It's been a while (OK, 4 1/2 months) since we last shared a "Why in the hell are we still in the United Nations?" moment. We have all been thinking it for a very long time and I think it's important to revisit the classics, so here we are.

The list of reasons to intensely dislike the UN is a lengthy read. Its chumminess with terrorists is at the top of mine.

When we last were discussing the UN, it was regarding allegations that some of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees were giving Hamas a helping hand in the October 7 attacks on Israel last year. I'm fairly certain that aiding and abetting terrorists is not in the UN charter.

If the goal is to promote world peace, maybe don't murder people, that's all I'm saying.

The UN has been decidedly on the side of the global "Free Palestine" loons since last October. It's been getting a helping hand from the Biden administration too.

There is always an "inmates running the asylum" vibe at the United Nations and that has really been on display lately. Here's the latest from Catherine:

With its usual impeccable timing, the terrorist-tied UN released its latest report using jihadi propaganda to accuse Israel during the Jewish feast of Shavuot. The UN announced its latest report insanely trying to draw a moral equivalence between Hamas and Israel. Of course, the UN also falsely referred to Israeli land as “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” so anything that followed was bound to be mere propaganda (no such territory exists — the Arabs calling themselves Palestinian dishonestly claim Israeli land). It is particularly disgusting that this was released during the great Jewish festival of Shavuot (June 11-13), the Feast of Weeks, a harvest feast commemorating God giving the Torah to Moses on Mount Sinai. The UN always manages to be utterly despicable when defending Gazans and attacking Israelis.

It's impossible to believe that world leaders and diplomats who act as if there is a peaceful endgame in any plans Hamas has are that naive. Terrorist organizations aren't very coy about their dreams and goals. They tend to be quite honest and explicit about who they want dead.

So, if they're not naive, then they are sympathetic to the terrorists' cause. That is the only conclusion that can be drawn.

Also, as we have been over about a kajillion times, there isn't any gray area when it comes to who is right and who is wrong in this conflict. There is no moral equivalence to be drawn between Hamas and any decent country. Those trying to do so are terrorist appeasers and quite often sponsors of terrorism.

If the United Nations keeps pressing its anti-Israel/pity poor Hamas agenda, it may as well start a sideline making suicide vests for jihadis.

Should the United States make it through this Biden nightmare, future leaders of this country need to give some serious thought leaving the UN. The organization has little to do with keeping the world peace, which was the original intent. If it's an apologist for a terrorist organization, it is doing exactly the opposite of that.

I think we can all agree that the UN has a bunch of terrorist warmongers making decisions.

If the United States of America is ever going to reclaim any of the decency it's lost under the Biden regime, it would do well to wash itself clean of all of that UN terrorist-loving stink.

