The Morning Briefing: The UN Is a Great Starting Point for Adding to the Terror Watch List

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Chernickmeaux was known for his stuffed squid and malted milk binges after a particularly troubling cornhole defeat.

Advertisement

The United Nations hasn't been held in high esteem by anyone on the American Right since, well, I've been alive. It is a collection of malcontents and misguided ideals that is easy to dislike. Yeah, it's supposed to be all about peace, love, and global Kumbaya, but that nonsense is only for the Wikipedia page.

In recent decades, the UN's primary mission has been to bring about the globalist New World Order via the use of climate change hysteria. The organization's fervent hope is that politicians in the United States can successfully sell the green panic to enough young Americans that the country will cede huge chunks of sovereignty without a fight. It's a strategy that hasn't been completely successful just yet, but does make progress every year, especially when Democrats are in charge of anything.

Lately, we've been finding out that one of the United Nations "relief" agencies might have a terrorism side hustle.

This is from Rick:

An intelligence report given to the United States government by Israel on the actions of several employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) during the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack reveals shocking details of terrorist acts by UN employees. According to the Israeli report, six UNRWA employees infiltrated Israel as part of the October 7 attack, four were involved in kidnapping Israelis, and three additional UNRWA employees were “invited via a SMS text to arrive at an assembly area in the night before the attack and were directed to equip with weapons."

Advertisement

Anyone familiar with the UN's anti-western bent isn't surprised by this. Still, it's shocking to have the worst suspicions confirmed. UN flacks are, of course, denying this, but there isn't anyone in "management" there who can be trusted.

What's most insidious about the UN's actions — and not just in this case — is that they are generously funded by the countries most loathed by the organization's globalist hegemony fantasizers. Here's the purported tally for just UNRWA alone, via a post from Catherine:

Western nations have given $8 billion to UNRWA, the agency currently embroiled in scandal over its employees’ bloody work with terrorist Hamas. The National Pulse’s analysis found that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) had received a whopping $8 billion+ in donations from multiple Western nations, including America. These donations were given between 2013 and 2022. UNRWA has long been accused of having ties to Hamas.

The post goes onto say that over $2.5 billion came from just the United States.

There is a seething, barely disguised undercurrent of hatred for the United States that is rampant at the UN. They love Uncle Sam's checkbook, though. It is estimated that the U.S. bankrolls around 25% of the UN's budget which, given the bad attitude is really unconscionable.

Since my early days of activism, conservatives have been calling for the United States to either greatly reduce its financial commitments to the UN or withdraw from the charade altogether. Thus far, the pro-globalists in the U.S. are winning out and the country is stuck in a very expensive and highly dysfunctional financial relationship.

Advertisement

One of the main reasons that pro-UN American officials give for remaining part of the organization is that it does a lot of good humanitarian work, which is occasionally true. UNRWA, however, is one of those alleged humanitarian agencies run by the UN, and now it's complicit in one of the most heinous terrorist attacks in history.

Sounds like a great reason to break up to me.

Katie Pavlich reports over at Townhall that a partial breakup may be in the offing:

Republican Congressman Brian Mast, who served in the Israeli Defense Forces and the U.S. Army, has introduced legislation to permanently defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. The bill comes after the Wall Street Journal revealed the "relief" agency is infested with terrorists who not only indoctrinate children in UNWRA schools to murder their Jewish neighbors, but that thousands of workers participated in the October 7 massacre against Israeli civilians. UNRWA workers and teachers also helped take Israelis and Americans hostage in the Gaza Strip.

Defunding and abolishing UNRWA would be a start. In a just world, these "relief workers" would be rounded up and put on trial. Because the world is neither just nor sane, UN member nations who are despised by the organization will carry on pretending as if it's all about the fuzzy feels.

The idea that the United Nations is an agent of peace in the world has always been a tough sell. It may talk a good game from time to time but look around. Things are a bit messy around the globe. Finding out that some of the UN aid workers are also neck-deep in a terrorist organization doesn't make a strong case for continued U.S. participation in the Unity Candle Dog-and-Pony Show.

Advertisement

If we aren't going to bail on the UN entirely, maybe we can cut its allowance.

For a long time.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Cat vicously attacked by puppies.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/0pgNLSPiN1 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 30, 2024





PJ Media

Me. Forget Leftist Voter Fraud — Republicans Are Great at Losing Elections All by Themselves

VodkaPundit. We Are So Over Lauren Boebert

U.S., EU Gave Jihad-Tied UNRWA Billions in Funding

'The View' in Full Panic Mode Over Impact Third Party Candidate Might Have on Biden's Campaign

Chicago Mayor Johnson Forced to Postpone Migrant Evictions

President Biden's Border War on Texas and the American People Continues

Israel Details UNRWA Employee Terrorist Activities on October 7

Trump 'Victim's' Cringeworthy Laugh Over Legal Victory Shows How Unserious She Really Was

Question of the Day. Why Doesn't Israel Just Carpet-Bomb Gaza?

Denmark Bans 'Sacrilege' of Religion (Guess Which Religion)

Karine Jean-Pierre Hits a New Low

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Muslim Activist in Ireland Says Irish Must Stop Making Jokes

RI School Board Member Says Not to Notify Parents of ‘Gender Transition’

Advertisement

LOL OK. Report: Team Biden Begging Obama, Clinton to Salvage Capsizing Campaign

Townhall Mothership

#Endorsed. After Her Latest Antics, Ron DeSantis Issues Call to 'Expel, Denaturalize, Deport' Ilhan Omar

Jamaal Bowman Promoted Wild 9/11 Conspiracy Theories on Blog When He Was Principal at Middle School

A Terrorist Was Caught Crossing the Southern Border Nearly a Year Ago. Guess What Happened Next.

New Bill Introduced to Permanently Defund Terrorist Infested UNRWA

No. Good talk. College Editorial Thinks UNC Shooting Warrants Gun Control

Cam&Co. 2A Advocate: No Way to Fix Massachusetts Gun Control Bill

Appeals Court Looks at Cook County's Gun & Ammo Tax

Where are the feminists?!?!? Infuriating: Iconic Female Surfer Booted in Favor of Fake Woman

Swimming to the virgins...Israel is Flooding Some of the Tunnels Beneath Gaza (Codename: Atlantis)

Cornell: We'll Keep Our Antisemitic President, Thanks

Former President Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — The Reason Will Set Democrats' Hair on Fire

Go woke, go...well, you know. More Bad News for Harvard As Its Finances Take Another Massive Hit

The Inevitable Future of Neuralink and Human/Computer Hybrids

The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single

Advertisement

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Wonders Why Congress Wants Biden to Secure the Border

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

A Day in the Life of Hunter Biden's Laptop: 'The Smartest [Liar] I've Ever Met'

Constitutional Victory: Illinois Board Keeps Trump on Ballot

Could E. Jean Carroll Hand Trump the Election?

Now Biden Is Getting Sued, but Not for What He Should Be Sued For

Why Is Iran Trying to Goad the U.S. Into a War It Cannot Win?

Techno-Hell: AI Is a ‘Labor Replacing Tool,’ Claims Tech Mogul

Around the Interwebz

Matthew Vaughn Says ‘Deadpool 3’ Is Going To Give MCU A “Jolt”: “Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Are About To Save The Whole Marvel Universe”

Japan government accepts it’s no longer the ’90s, stops requiring floppy disks

Cravings, Rabbits, and Witches: The Creepy Retro Explanations for Birthmarks

Bee Me

Conservatives Uncover Democrat Plot To Turn Taylor Swift Into An International Pop Star And The Kansas City Chiefs Into A Dynasty So Swift Could Date A Chiefs Player And Leverage The Collective Media Coverage To Get Joe Biden Re-Elected https://t.co/Ym3FkiXCY0 pic.twitter.com/OwlcWvSP7d — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 30, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Street and the ditch in Ashgabat https://t.co/IwkY4cg5XE pic.twitter.com/z5I2s0gqe9 — Martiros Sarian (@artistsarian) January 31, 2024

Advertisement





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This album is almost 30 years old, and I'LL TAKE MY MELBA TOAST ON THE PORCH, THANK YOU.