Trump 'Victim's' Cringeworthy Laugh Over Legal Victory Shows How Unserious She Really Was

E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded a $83.3 million settlement from a New York jury against Donald Trump, is making big plans on what she'll do with the money. If you believe in equal justice, it will be one of the most cringeworthy things you'll ever see. Even MSNBC host Rachel Maddow thought it was just a bit off-putting. It was almost as cringe as when Carroll told a stunned Anderson Cooper on CNN about how rape was "sexy."

Trump's legal team was not allowed to show that CNN interview to the jury in the first civil trial.

BREAKING: Trump makes first comments after storming out of courtroom in New York, says, "The Courts are totally stacked against me," says Clinton-appointed Judge Kaplan "refuses to allow the Anderson Cooper Interview on CNN (below) of E. Jean Carroll wherein Carroll says, “Rape… pic.twitter.com/1reoVyFiln — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) January 26, 2024

Carroll also accused former CBS Chief Les Moonves of rape, but she didn't bring a lawsuit against him because she said, "he'd just deny it." In this latest case brought by Carroll, she accused Trump of defaming her when he denied the attack.

The jury did not find the president liable for "rape" but thought he might have been liable for an attack of some sort. As a result, she brought another cause of action against the president, accusing him of defaming her for denying that the rape happened.

Trump does what he usually does. He went on offense. The left-wing Independent described the messages Trump put on Truth Social that he subsequently took down. They are the same messages the jury thought were worth $65 million in punitive damages.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social ... as he was arriving in the courtroom and while he was seated with his attorneys, without his phone, Mr Trump repeated false claims that are at the centre of the defamation cases against him, including his claim that he has never met Ms Carroll, and called the case an “unAmerican injustice” and that he was “wrongfully accused”. He called the case “attempted EXTORTION” based on “fabricated lies and political shenanigans.”

No free speech for you, Trump. He still maintains he never met Carroll, but a group shot at an event with Trump and his wife Ivana and the writer turned up during the lawsuit. Clearly, they were besties as you can see from this photo.

Recall: Trump claimed Carroll was not his "type."



After corrected on the gaffe, Trump said the photo was "blurry." For reference, this is the photograph.



(L-R: Donald Trump, E. Jean Carroll, John Johnson and Ivana Trump) pic.twitter.com/w2ZifMY829 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2023

The writer and gadfly made the rounds to do a victory lap with her attorneys after the verdict was announced. On Monday, Carroll turned up on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow. She said she'd use her $83 million to help women. If Trump's appeal finds a fair judge in New York, it's unlikely she'll be helping a lot. Indeed, in her trademarked cringeworthy way, the fabulist told Maddow's audience that she'd help women after she spent millions going "shopping."

NEW: E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers visibly uncomfortable as she boasts about what she is going to spend all her money on.



This does not look like a r*pe victim.



“First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, motorcycle.”… pic.twitter.com/CFlDxR4PEA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2024

Awkward.

Carroll's story is full of holes, of course.

In 2019, as Trump was actively running for reelection, Carroll alleged that Trump had raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room after asking her to put on a present he was buying for his woman friend. She wrote about the alleged attack in the 2019 article, claiming that the dress she wore on the cover of New York Magazine was what she wore the day of the attack. But whoops.

E. Jean Carroll Made the Entire Thing Up 🤦🏻‍♂️



She posed for the cover of New York Magazine in June 2019, and claimed this was the dress Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in at the Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1994.



It was a Donna Karan jacket dress.



The only problem is,… pic.twitter.com/piiRpj6LTm — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) January 25, 2024

Initially, she said in print that the year was 1994. The problem was that Donna Karan didn't make the dress until one or two years after she said the attack occurred. So Carroll changed the date of the alleged attack. The media were fine with it.

When it was pointed out that her "attack" was the exact same storyline as a "rape fantasy" role-playing subplot of a 2012 "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" episode, she claimed never to have seen the show. She was asked about it on the stand during the May 2023 trial. Here's how the New York Post reported the awkward colloquy.

The 79-year-old former journalist testified she was “aware” of the episode but, “I haven’t seen it.” A brief moment of the episode — titled “Theatre and Tricks” — involves a character talking about role-playing a rape fantasy in Bergdorf Goodman. “Role-play took place in the dressing room of Bergdorf’s. While she was trying on lingerie I would burst in,” the Carroll, in her lawsuit, claims that the former commander-in-chief raped her in a fitting room in the lingerie section of the Fifth Avenue department store most likely in 1996. Trump, 76, denies the allegations. Hearing the parallels between what allegedly happened to her and the line in the show “was amazing to me,” Carroll told jurors. “An amazing coincidence?” Tacopina asked. “Yes, it’s astonishing,” Carroll said.

Simply astonishing that a jury would give this weirdo the time of day, you mean.

And in last May's civil trial, Carroll was caught in another lie when she claimed to have fronted all the money for her case, but the money was given by a shadowy political group that was funded in part by a name you've heard recently: Reid Hoffman, who founded LinkedIn.

Forbes reported:

Carroll’s legal battle was funded by American Future Republic, a nonprofit group primarily backed by Hoffman, her lawyers disclosed last month. Hoffman’s involvement in the case came to light after Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, disclosed Hoffman’s role to the Trump legal team, who then sent a letter to the judge claiming the connection to Hoffman, a big Democratic donor, called into question Carroll’s motives for suing. The judge allowed Trump’s defense team to question Carroll about Hoffman’s funding, after Trump’s defense pointed out an October deposition in which Carroll testified no one else was paying her legal fees. After increased attention over his role in Carroll’s case, Hoffman posted on LinkedIn to defend his involvement in the case, describing his commitment to “protecting the rule of law” from the threat of Trump’s “scorched-earth legal methods..."

Reid Hoffman, you'll recall, is the same Democrat who says he'll do everything he can to torpedo Donald Trump's return to the Oval Office.

He's Nikki Haley's favorite Democrat donor.

Trump's reaction on Truth Social was what you'd expect.

We'll see if she sues him again for "defaming" her.

You’re not paranoid when they really are out to get you.

