Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One: Muslim Activist in Ireland Says Irish Must Stop Making Jokes

Okay, so Pat and Mike walk into a bar — or they try to, but the bar is closed and Pat and Mike are canceled. Welcome to the new Ireland!

Remember when immigrants were expected to assimilate? Those days are gone, and we all know that anyone who wants them back is a racist and a bigot. Today, the migrants dictate terms to the native people, who better fall in line or else. In Ireland, a Muslim activist wants the Irish to stop cracking wise. Why? Because it offends her, and we all know who is in charge now.

Ala Buisir grew up in Dublin and now focuses on photographic and film projects that (surprise, surprise!) call attention to racism, the suffering that Muslims supposedly underwent during the War on Terror, and discrimination that new arrivals in Ireland allegedly experience. Yes, Ala Buisir is a professional victim, someone who whines for a living, and why not? All over the West today, victimhood is a growth industry.

Buisir’s latest target is Ireland’s legendary humor. Even though she grew up in Ireland, start talking about a couple of leprechauns walking into a bar and ordering a Guinness, and you’re sure to raise her hackles.

On Thursday, video surfaced on X of Buisir complaining on RTÉ, Ireland’s NPR, about the Irish tendency to crack wise: “A person looks at you, and then he— they’ll give you that, some stereotype joke. And you’ll be like, sh— like it’s not a joke, it’s something serious that you shouldn’t be saying and everything. But then you’ll get, ‘Ah, but we’re Irish, we like to joke around, we like to have, make a fun— a laugh out of something.’ And that needs to change within the Irish community. As much as I am Irish, that’s the one thing that, it kind of annoys me.”

Irlande : une activiste musulmane se sent souvent offensée par l'humour irlandais et affirme que "cela doit changer dans la communauté irlandaise" pic.twitter.com/hgkECRGrzQ — Jean-Robert (@Jean_Robert_29) January 25, 2024

The solution for Ala Buisir is obvious: bid adieu to Pat and Mike, pack your bags, and get on the first flight to Lahore. There she will find innumerable people who, although they’re Sunni and he was Shi’ite, believe strongly in what the Ayatollah Khomeini memorably articulated: “Allah did not create man so that he could have fun. The aim of creation was for mankind to be put to the test through hardship and prayer. An Islamic regime must be serious in every field. There are no jokes in Islam. There is no humor in Islam. There is no fun in Islam. There can be no fun and joy in whatever is serious.”

RTÉ, which is as far-left as publicly-funded broadcasting stations are all over the West, deserves the lion’s share of the blame here for featuring Ala Buisir’s complaint as if it were something to take seriously, and not inviting anyone on who might have challenged her about her unspoken assumption that she is in a position to dictate terms to the Irish. It doesn’t even seem to occur to Ala Buisir that she may not be universally recognized as the one who is in charge in Ireland today.

She appears to be serene in the knowledge that the Irish have already surrendered to mass Muslim migration and that she and her allies are in the driver’s seat. So she casually and firmly issues orders for the subject people.

Buisir has ample reason to think this way. Back in November, a Muslim migrant in Dublin stabbed three children and an adult, and Irish natives, fed up with their woke government’s unshakeable commitment to mass migration, battled on the streets with riot police. Now, there is no excuse for rioting or vigilantism, but the foes of mass migration had very real points about the cultural and societal effects of that migration. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, however, instead of addressing those concerns, vowed crackdowns on the freedom of speech to mute opposition to his mass migration agenda.

In light of that, it’s no wonder that the likes of Ala Buisir thinks herself to be in the catbird seat. And that reminds me of a joke: an Irishman comes home after a bad day at the office and says to his wife: “Get me a Guinness before it starts.” She dutifully brings him a frosty bottle, which he tackles eagerly. Just a few minutes later, he says to her, “Get me another before it starts.” She is not happy, but brings him another, and he slugs that one down just as quickly and says: “Quick, one more, please, it’s just about to start.” That’s the breaking point for his long-suffering wife, who shouts: “What is just about to start, you langer? All you ever do is drink beer! You’re a good-for-nothing, useless wastrel, a drunkard, a layabout, and what’s more…” The beleaguered man sighs: “It’s started.”

That’s what I thought when I heard Ala Buisir telling the Irish to stop acting in a way she dislikes: It’s started. And it’s not even close to ending.