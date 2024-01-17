Commie Rag’s ‘Palestine Correspondent’ Gives Us a Dark Hint of What’s Coming

The Nation, a magazine that was founded just after the end of the Civil War but is now farther to the left than Stalin, proudly features Mohammed El-Kurd as its “first-ever Palestine Correspondent.” Apparently El-Kurd took that to mean “Hamas correspondent,” as he just declared, in a chilling glimpse of what the left has in store for us, “We must normalize massacres as the status quo.”

Advertisement

El-Kurd said this Saturday at a pro-Palestinian rally in London and was initially defiant when he started getting negative feedback. He wrote on X: “Lots of ppl reporting this speech to the police. Idgaf. Zionism is indefensible” and “are you gonna arrest me?” Just in case you’re unfamiliar with his moronic argot, “ppl” is “people” and “Idgaf” is “I don’t give a f**k.”

When it became clear, however, that getting arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police was a real possibility, El-Kurd abruptly changed his tune, claiming that what he really said, or meant to say, was “We must not normalize massacres as the status quo.” He attached to his X post what was purportedly an image of his prepared text, where it did indeed say “We must not normalize massacres,” but of course, there was no way to tell whether or not this was really the text he had been using when he spoke and if that was what he meant to say.

Even the available video of his remarks now carries subtitles, despite the fact that he was speaking perfectly clearly and in English, and the subtitles say, “We must not normalize massacres as the status quo” even as he is undeniably saying “We must normalize massacres as the status quo.”

"We must de-Zionised because Zionism is a death cult, Zionism is indefensible!"



Palestinian writer Mohammed El Kurd's passionate speech attacking Zionism at today's London demo for Gaza.@m7mdkurd #CEASEFIRE_NOW pic.twitter.com/zv2V8eKUrB — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) January 13, 2024

In full damage control mode, El-Kurd also wrote on Saturday, “Obviously not an idiot and would never say that. I was clearly saying we shouldn't be complacent, we shouldn't normalize massacres. Willfully distorting my words is an indication of your own bankruptcy. I'm allowed to misspeak. Also: idgaf. Call the police! Write a Yelp review!”

Advertisement

Sure, he is allowed to misspeak. But whether or not he was really doing so is another matter. There are numerous reasons to suspect that he said exactly what he wanted to say. Foremost is the fact that the call to normalize massacres came at the end of El-Kurd’s speech. After he said it, he paused for a few moments, and then said, “Thank you.”

If he was not drunk or drugged and was paying even cursory attention to what he was saying, he would almost certainly have noticed the gaffe, if that was what it was, and corrected it. Virtually all public speakers can tell stories about saying something they didn’t mean to say and immediately correcting themselves. But Mohammed El-Kurd just let his fateful words hang there.

What’s more, if he meant to say “We must not normalize massacres,” his speech and his clarification both become incoherent. “I was clearly saying we shouldn't be complacent, we shouldn't normalize massacres,” he claims, but what is complacent about a massacre? His speech makes much better sense if he was exhorting his audience to reject complacency by normalizing massacres.

Related: Pro-Palestinian Rioters Force Partial Evacuation of White House

El-Kurd’s history of violent rhetoric also makes it more likely that he said just what he meant to say. The Washington Free Beacon noted Tuesday that at Princeton University's Edward Said Memorial Lecture last year, El-Kurd “defended Palestinian violence against Israelis.” Saying: "What else would you do if there is an occupying power in your backyard beating the s**t out of your family?" Also, after Hamas’ Oct. 7 jihad massacre in Israel, El-Kurd dismissed the Hamas atrocities as a "response to weeks and months and years of daily Israeli military invasions into Palestinian towns."

Advertisement

Also, whatever El-Kurd really meant, there were thousands of people at that London rally who heard him say, “We must normalize massacres as the status quo,” and given the rising bloodlust among both leftists and their jihadi allies, it is likely that many were nodding their heads in agreement.

These people then went back to their neighborhoods and their homes, full to the brim with the self-righteous rage and fury of leftism, ready for the next call to mete out vengeance upon the class enemy, the racist, the “Islamophobe,” the Zionist. Mohammed El-Kurd, without meaning to do so, gave us a glimpse into the dystopia that leftists are dreaming of bringing to us.