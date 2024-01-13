Pro-Palestinian Rioters Force Partial Evacuation of White House

The “March on Washington for Gaza” on Saturday boiled over into violence at the White House, as thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators stormed the security fence and forced the evacuation of “non-essential employees” from the building. It was not immediately clear whether or not that included Joe Biden, or if he was in the White House at the time.

Media: @priscialva tells @Acosta that she and others were evacuated at the @WhiteHouse when temporary security fencing took some damage, an official "also telling me that objects were thrown over that fence. There was enhanced security" during the pro-#Palestinian demonstration… pic.twitter.com/vP8hME5B9O — Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) January 14, 2024

Porter Anderson of PubPerspectives tweeted Saturday evening, referring to Priscilla Alvarez (@priscialva) and Jim Acosta (@Acosta) of CNN: “@priscialva tells @Acosta that she and others were evacuated at the @WhiteHouse when temporary security fencing took some damage, an official ‘also telling me that objects were thrown over that fence. There was enhanced security’ during the pro-#Palestinian demonstration in #DC. ‘They had prepared for this march to intensify over the course of the afternoon.’”

🚨: DC police and Secret Service had to rush to one part of the security fence to prevent a breach from the Palestinian crowd. pic.twitter.com/CQFkE6q9nn — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 13, 2024

The demonstration was ugly from the beginning. NBC reported that “people in the U.S. capital held aloft signs questioning President Joe Biden’s viability as a presidential candidate because of his staunch support for Israel in the nearly 100-day war against Hamas.” They held up signs reading: “No votes for Genocide Joe,” “Biden has blood on his hands,” and “Let Gaza live.” NBC adds that “vendors were also selling South African flags as protesters chanted slogans in support of the country whose accusations of genocide against Israel prompted the International Court of Justice in the Hague, Netherlands, to take up the case.”

Non-essential employees at The White House have been told to leave the building and pro-Palestinian and Pro-Yemen protesters are saying, "Break it down!"



I don't care if you're for Trump or Biden, what right do far left enemy of the nation protesters have to tell any president… pic.twitter.com/cWmvkzgve5 — Joyreaper (@joyreaper) January 14, 2024

The hard-left Common Dreams, meanwhile, noted that “As part of a worldwide day of action protesting the ongoing military assault on Gaza by Israel, activists in Washington, D.C. left a pile of bloodied baby doll parts outside the White House on Saturday as they denounced U.S. complicity in the military campaign that has left over 23,000 Palestinians dead, including over 10,000 children and babies.” Where does Common Dreams get that figure, that 10,000 children and babies have been killed in Gaza? From Hamas. Yet Hamas has been caught lying more than once about the numbers of civilians killed, and of course Common Dreams says nothing about how Hamas deliberately launches attacks from civilian areas in order to draw retaliatory fire that it can exploit for propaganda purposes.

Impervious to the facts, however, as are all leftists, Jodie Evans of CodePink cried: “Biden is hiding inside the White House protected by a fence, military police, and snipers on the roof while the children in besieged Gaza are left unprotected from Israel's genocidal bombing that kills five children every hour. That’s around 117 children murdered daily!”

This business about Israel committing genocide is an outrageous libel, as British barrister Malcolm Shaw demonstrated at the International Court of Justice in the brilliant speech he delivered in Israel’s defense. But the rioters at the White House were way beyond rational appeal, and it is clear that nothing whatsoever will placate them short of a full repudiation of Israel from the Biden White House. Since they are part of the Biden regime’s far-left base, they may just get that.

Among the participants in the march were Students for Justice in Palestine, which called the Oct. 7 jihad massacres in Israel “a historic win for the Palestinian resistance,” as well as the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), whose cofounder and longtime executive director, Nihad Awad, said that the Oct. 7 attacks made him “happy.”

The Biden regime is now caught between a rock and a hard place. Its base is increasingly open about its hatred for Israel and determination to see it destroyed (that’s what “From the River to the Sea” means: if there is no Israel from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea, then there is no Israel at all). Yet at the same time, most American Jews still support the Democrats, and the regime doesn’t want to alienate them, either. Old Joe and his henchmen have tried to placate both sides, sending $10 billion to Iran, Hamas’ financier, and $100 million to Gaza while professing support for Israel’s defensive action, but the demonstrators at the White House made it abundantly clear on Saturday that no half-measures or playing both ends against the middle would be acceptable. The Biden regime is going to have to repudiate Israel, or there will be violence. The message that was being sent, as the non-essential personnel fled the People’s Mansion, was unmistakable.